Stadium-Wide Alcohol Sales Coming to Bill Snyder Family Stadium in 2026

Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced Thursday, July 16, that beer, seltzers, canned cocktails and wine will be available for purchase throughout Bill Snyder Family Stadium beginning with the 2026 season opener against Nicholls on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Additionally, Taylor noted that K-State will continue its longstanding re-entry policy that allows fans to exit the stadium to their tailgates and re-enter with a valid ticket.

Fans will now be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at multiple locations throughout the stadium and return to their seat for consumption. Previously, alcohol was only available for purchase and consumption in the beer gardens on the North and South Goss Family Tailgate Terraces of the West Stadium Center and the Jose Cuervo Powercat Porch in the southeast corner of the stadium. Those locations will remain as points of sale.

“This has been a topic that we have carefully researched for years,” Taylor said. “We always want to keep our student-athletes and fans at the forefront of every decision we make, and that was the driver in this decision as well. While it will provide our department with additional revenue during this new era of collegiate athletics, it will also be a key piece in maintaining a competitive advantage by keeping more fans in their seats throughout the entirety of games. This is a big decision, and we will be prepared to adjust as we see fit in future seasons.”

Gameday policies in relation to stadium-wide alcohol sales include:

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to purchase alcohol and must provide legal identification at the time of purchase.

Sales will be limited to two (2) alcoholic beverages, per person, per sale.

Sales will cease at the end of the third quarter.

Current alcohol policies in premium areas (West Stadium Center, Shamrock Zone, East Side Club) will remain in effect.

K-State is committed to promoting responsible consumption and ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all fans. Fans who choose to consume alcohol must do so in a legal and responsible manner, and K-State Athletics reserves the right to eject any patron whose behavior is against policy, unruly or illegal in nature.

K-State encourages responsible alcohol consumption and for groups to designate a sober driver.

Additional stadium rules pertaining to alcohol sales will be available at www.kstatesports.com in August, and a list of initial FAQs are below. An updated concessions map will also be available in August with specific alcohol sales locations marked as not every concession stand in the stadium is equipped to sell alcoholic beverages.

Guests may continue to exit Bill Snyder Family Stadium with the intent to return by having their ticket electronically scanned out at any gate. Failure to have a ticket properly scanned out will result in an invalid ticket and denial of admission upon attempt to re-enter the stadium. Re-entry into the stadium is limited to Gates D and E after the conclusion of the third quarter. Fans are reminded that alcohol purchased inside the stadium cannot be taken out of the stadium nor can alcohol be brought into the stadium. Any items fans bring into the stadium upon re-entry are subject to search.

Kansas State begins the Collin Klein era with three-straight home games as, after the contest against Nicholls, the Wildcats host Washington State (Sept. 12) and Tulane (Sept. 19). Following a trip to Cincinnati (Sept. 26) and a bye (Oct. 3), K-State returns to Bill Snyder Family Stadium with matchups against Houston (Oct. 10) and Kansas (Oct. 17).

Season and single-game tickets are available at www.kstatesports.com or by calling the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-221-CATS.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q. Why are you making this decision?

A. We have successfully conducted alcohol sales at all our other venues for several years while also selling alcohol in designated beer gardens in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. While it will provide our department with additional revenue during this new era of collegiate athletics, we believe allowing fans to bring their drinks back to their seats improves their gameday experience and helps maintain a competitive advantage by having more fans in their seats cheering on the Cats throughout the entirety of the game.

Q. Will I still be able to exit and re-enter the stadium to tailgate?

A. Yes. We understand the importance that our tailgating scene has been in the history of K-State football and the culture of creating our renown Family atmosphere, which is why we are initially going to continue to allow our fans to exit and re-enter the stadium.

Q. Will there be alcohol sales at every concession stand in the stadium?

A. Not every concession stand in Bill Snyder Family Stadium is equipped to sell alcoholic beverages. An updated concessions map will also be available in August with specific alcohol sales locations marked.

Q. Will there be any seating sections of the stadium that will not allow alcohol consumption?

A. There will not be any areas in the stadium designated as alcohol-free.

Q. What rules are there that pertain to alcohol sales inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium?

A. Initial alcohol policies in Bill Snyder Family Stadium are: 1) It is prohibited to bring alcohol into Bill Snyder Family Stadium nor may alcohol purchased inside the stadium be taken out. Violators will be subject to ejection and applicable legal action. 2) State law requires that all persons consuming alcohol be at least 21 years of age. 3) Intoxicated or alcohol impaired guests may be refused admission to Bill Snyder Family Stadium. 4) Only two (2) alcoholic beverages per ID may be purchased at a time. Additional stadium rules as it pertains to alcohol sales will be available at www.kstatesports.com in August.

Q. Will this make the stadium less family friendly?

A. In keeping with K-State’s pledge of the Best Fan Experience in the Big 12, fans are encouraged to treat visitors, players, coaches and officials with courtesy and respect. Abusive language or disorderly conduct is unacceptable and unwelcome in Bill Snyder Family Stadium and may result in ejection. Fans who choose to consume alcohol must do so in a legal and responsible manner. K-State Athletics reserves the right to eject any patron whose behavior is against policy, unruly or illegal in nature. Event tickets may be forfeited without refund. Revocation of season tickets or arrest is possible. Fans shall comply with requests from venue staff regarding stadium policies and emergency procedures.

Q. What steps do I need to take if someone around me seems too intoxicated?

A. Guests wishing to report an incident or needing assistance may text their request by entering the word catfan followed by their message and seat location to 83200. The request will be directed to the stadium dispatcher who will direct the appropriate response and action to resolve the issue. Additionally, fans can visit Fan Accommodations personnel located on the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium between Gates C and D and on the east side of the stadium near the east Rally House location.