RVHS track competes at Big East Pre-League

The Royal Valley High School track team competed at the St. Marys Big East pre-season invitational on Tuesday, April 8. Results of the meet were as follows.

Team Scores

Boys: 1. Sabetha 196, 2. St. Marys 153, 3. Royal Valley 75, 4. Silver Lake 59 and 5. Rossville 47.

Girls: 1. St. Marys 175.75, 2. Sabetha 119.5, 3. Rossville 85, 4. Royal Valley 72.75 and 5. Silver Lake 52.

Royal Valley performances are listed below.

Boys Results

100m Dash: 3. Peyton Thomes 11.62, 6. Nolan Bausch 11.85 and 10. John Rupnicki 12.18.

200m Dash: 7. Skylar Johnson 25.85, 8. J. Rupnicki 26.51 and 10. Dominic Conley 26.68.

400m Dash: 4. J. Rupnicki 1:01.35 and 5. Tyler Carlisle 1:04.00.

1600m Run: 5. Hunter May 5:24.91 and 13. James Criqui 7:10.46.

4x100m Relay: 2. Royal Valley (N. Bausch, P. Thomes, Manny Oliveira and S. Johnson) 47.07.

4x400m Relay: 3. Royal Valley (D. Conley, S. Johnson, T. Carlisle and H. May) 4:07.13.

Shot Put: 2. Paxton Henery 45’10.75”, 4. Robert Griffith 41’2”, 8. Collin Dayson 36’11”, 9. Malaki Chee 36’9.25”, 13. A’Jaun Smith 33’1”, 17. Kellon Henery 30’0.5” and 20. Carter Manuel 23’7”.

Discus: 7. R. Griffith 102’3”, 9. M. Chee 99’10”, 12. C. Dayson 94’5” and 15. Kyson Leis 81’2”.

Javelin: 8. K. Henery 92’11”, 9. K. Leis 83’3”, 13. A. Smith 71’3” and 15. C. Manuel 47’0”.

High Jump: 2. Jace Johnson 5’6”.

Pole Vault: 2. S. Johnson 10’0”, 3. D. Conley 9’6” and 4. T. Carlisle 9’0”.

Long Jump: 2. P. Thomes 19’7.5”, 7. H. May 17’3.5” and 8. T. Carlisle 17’3”.

Girls Results

100m Dash: 3. Tyjha Henderson 13.57 and 7. Isabella Wheeler 14.24.

200m Dash: 3. T. Henderson 28.38, 11. Kiley Rogers 34.74 and 13. Lucy Wilburn 35.14.

400m Dash: 6. Sarah Lake 1:20.35.

800m Run: 6. S. Lake 3:34.21.

100m Hurdles: 3. I. Wheeler 19.27 and 6. L. Wilburn 21.58.

Shot Put: 3. Dasno Mills 29’6”, 6. Lyla Burgess 28’2”, 10. Zizia Lewis 25’1”, 15. Coraline Rodvelt 23’2”, 17. Lanna Brown 22’6”, 18. Isla Masquat 21’10” and 19. Cheyenne Kottman 20’0”.

Discus: 1. D. Mills 91’3”, 3. L. Burgess 81’0”, 4. Shawnot Evans 74’1”, 6. Z. Lewis 71’5”, 13. C. Rodvelt 61’9”, 16. L. Brown 55’9”, 17. Misa Potts 55’8” and 20. C. Kottman 44’1”.

Javelin: 9. L. Burgess 79’6”, 12. S. Evans 73’3”, 15. M. Potts 63’10”, 16. L. Brown 63’8”, 18. Z. Lewis 59’3”, 19. C. Rodvelt 55’4” and 20. I. Masquat 46’5”.

High Jump: 1. Panno Wahwassuck 4’8”.

Pole Vault: 4. K. Rogers 6’6”.

Long Jump: 4. T. Henderson 15’5.5”.

Triple Jump: 2. T. Henderson 33’5”.