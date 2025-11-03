One Lady Panther, four Tigers earn state wrestling medals

By Kendra Moppin

The Royal Valley Panthers and Atchison County Tigers competed at the Class 3-2-1A state wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and March 1, at Fort Hays State University. As a team, the Tiger boys placed fourth out of 73 teams. The top six individuals from each weight class earned medals.

Freshman Lady Panther Hanna Myers placed fifth in her weight class, earning her a state medal at her first state appearance.

Tiger Easton Schletzbaum placed second in his weight class for the third consecutive year, earning him his third state medal. Max Bottorff also brought home his second state medal after placing second in his weight class. Elijah Webb earned a second state medal for placing fourth in his class, and Luke Smith placed fifth in his class to earn a medal.

More results of the meet are as follows.

Team Scores

• Boys: 1. Hoxie 192, 2. Norton 146, 3. Phillipsburg 106, 4. ACCHS 91, 5. Russell 82, 6. Gypsum-Southeast of Saline 70, 7. Hill City 58.5, 8. Pomona-West Franklin 53.5, 9. Ellsworth 53, 10. Council Grove 52.5, 11. Smith Center 52, 12. Mound City-Jayhawk Linn 51, 13. Beloit 47.5, 14. Caney Valley 38.5, 15. Leon-Bluestem 36, 16. St. Francis 35.5, 17. Herington 33.5, 18. Lyons 30, 19. Haven 28.5, 20. Douglass 28, 21. (tie) Erie 27, 21. (tie) Oakley 27, 23. WaKeeney-Trego 23, 24. Kingman 22.5, 25. (tie) Maur Hill-Mount Academy 22, 25. (tie) Frankfort 22, 25. (tie) Quinter 22, 28. (tie) Garden Plain 20, 28. (tie) Hoisington 20, 30. Leoti-Wichita County 19, 31. (tie) Atwood-Rawlins County 17.5, 31. (tie) Greensburg-Kiowa County 17.5, 31. (tie) Humboldt 17.5, 34. (tie) Oberlin-Decatur 17, 34. (tie) Sabetha 17, 36. (tie) Belleville-Republic County 16.5, 36. (tie) Osage City 16.5, 38. Burlingame 15, 39. Pleasant Ridge 14.5, 40. Cimarron 13.5, 41. Riley County 11.5, 42. Marion 10, 43. (tie) Fredonia 9, 43. (tie) Minneapolis 9, 43. (tie) Stockton 9, 46. Onaga 8, 47. (tie) Allen-Northern Heights 7, 47. (tie) Downs-Lakeside 7, 49. Chaparral 6.5, 50. (tie) Central Heights 6, 50. (tie) Rossville 6, 52. Osborne 5.5, 53. Ellinwood 5, 54. Whitewater-Remington 4, 55. Cherryvale 3.5, 56. (tie) Ellis 3, 56. (tie) Royal Valley 3, 56. (tie) McLouth 3, 56. (tie) Moundridge 3, 56. (tie) St. John-Hudson 3, 56. (tie) Wabaunsee 3, 56. (tie) Riverside 3, 63. Oskaloosa 2, 64. Cottonwood Falls-Chase County 1, 65. (tie) Burden-Central 0, 65. (tie) Canton-Galva 0, 65. (tie) Eureka 0, 65. (tie) Neodesha 0, 65. (tie) Plainville 0, 65. (tie) Rosalina-Flint Hills 0, 65. (tie) Solomon 0, 65. (tie) South Haven 0 and 65. (tie) St. Marys 0.

• Girls: 1. Norton 151.5, 2. Oakley 140, 3. Russell 114.5, 4. Plainville 100, 5. Hoisington 96, 6. Douglass 93, 7. Stockton 89, 8. Caney Valley 54, 9. WaKeeney-Trego/Quinter 52, 10. (tie) Ellinwood 48, 10. (tie) Smith Center 48, 12. Whitewater-Remington 47, 13. Hoxie 40, 14. Pomona-West Franklin 37, 15. Humboldt 35, 16. Lyons 33.5, 17. Council Grove 32, 18. Cherryvale 31.5, 19. Haven 31, 20. Phillipsburg 30, 21. Richmond-Central Heights 29, 22. Oskaloosa 28.5, 23. (tie) Leoti-Wichita County 28, 23. (tie) Onaga 28, 23. (tie) Sabetha 28, 26. Mound City-Jayhawk Linn 27, 27. (tie) Leon-Bluestem 26, 27. (tie) St. Francis 26, 29. Atwood-Rawlins County 24, 30. Eureka 23, 31. (tie) Maur Hill-Mount Academy 22, 31. (tie) Doniphan West 22, 31. (tie) Rossville 22, 34. (tie) Bennington 20, 34. (tie) Chaparral 20, 34. (tie) Sterling 20, 34. (tie) Uniontown 20, 38. Hill City 18, 39. Fredonia 17.5, 40. Minneapolis 17, 41. (tie) Ellsworth 16, 41. (tie) McLouth 16, 43. Burden-Central Heights 15, 44. Erie 13, 45. (tie) Gypsum-Southeast of Saline 12, 45. (tie) Royal Valley 12, 45. (tie) Lakin 12, 45. (tie) Riverside 12, 49. Osborne 11, 50. Stafford 9, 51. ACCHS 6, 52. Beloit 5.5, 53. Belleville-Republic County 5, 54. (tie) Burlingame 4, 54. (tie) Cottonwood Falls-Chase County 4, 54. (tie) Ingalls 4, 57. (tie) Mission Valley 3, 57. (tie) Riley County 3, 57. (tie) Solomon 3, 57. (tie) St. Marys 3, 61. Ellis 2, 62. (tie) Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 1, 62. (tie) Elk Valley 1, 64. (tie) Brookville-Ell-Saline 0, 64. (tie) Centralia 0, 64. (tie) Cimarron 0, 64. (tie) Herington 0, 64. (tie) Horton 0, 64. (tie) Moundridge 0, 64. (tie) Rosalia-Flint Hills 0 and 64. (tie) Wabaunsee 0.

Royal Valley Boys Results

• 215: Cyrus Harding (16-4), unknown placing and scored three team points. Champ. round 1: G. Middleton (Downs-Lakeside) def. Harding (fall 0:27); cons. round 1: Harding def. M. Bruggman (Cherryvale) (fall 2:02); cons. round 2: B. Nguyen (Marion) def. Harding (decision 9-2).

Royal Valley Girls Results

• 100: Asia Montague (5-17), unknown placing. Champ. round 1: C. Northup (Stockton) def. Montague (fall 0:19); cons. round 1: M. Marrs (Leon-Bluestem) def. Montague (SV-1 6-4).

• 235: Hanna Myers (19-12) placed fifth and scored 12 team points. Champ. round 1: P. Smith (Ingalls) def. Myers (fall 3:12); cons. round 1: Myers def. H. Miller (Brookville-Ell-Saline) (fall 2:13); cons. round 2: Myers def. H. Banfield (Sabetha) (fall 2:11); cons. round 3: Myers def. G. Vargas-Garcia (Humboldt) (ultimate tiebreaker 3-2); cons. semi: B. Knisley (Douglass) def. Myers (fall 4:19); 5th place match: Myers def. A. Winters (Norton) (decision 8-3).

ACCHS Boys Results

• 106: Mason Bottorff (25-14), unknown placing and scored three team points. Champ. round 1: G. Wente (Hoxie) def. Bottorff (fall 3:21); cons. round 1: Bottorff def. W. Andreas (Canton-Galva) (fall 5:25); cons. round 2: K. Garner (Leon-Bluestem) def. Bottorff (fall 2:18).

• 113: Ayden Powell (4-15), unknown placing. Champ. round 1: S. Good (Caney Valley) def. Powell (fall 2:57); cons. round 1: I. Stansbury (Smith Ctr.) def. Powell (decision 12-7).

• 126: Luke Smith (32-13) placed fifth and scored 13 team points. Champ. round 1: Smith def. C. Shannon (Humboldt) (decision 9-7); quarterfinal: J. Moore (Haven) def. Smith (fall 0:53); cons. round 2: Smith def. D. Kuder (Moundridge) (fall 4:14); cons. round 3: Smith def. L. Menold (Sabetha) (decision 7-1); cons. semi: D. White (Jayhawk Linn) def. Smith (fall 2:48); 5th place match: Smith def. B. Doornbos (CG) (fall 4:56).

• 132: Cody Falk (27-16), unknown placing and scored two team points. Champ. round 1: K. Sisson (Phillipsburg) def. Falk (fall 1:03); cons. round 1: Falk def. B. Beckman (Oakley) (MD 9-0); cons. round 2: L. DeDonder (Northern Hts.) def. Falk (fall 1:45).

• 138: Evan Falk (30-16), unknown placing and scored four team points. Champ. round 1: Falk def. B. Miller (Cherryvale) (fall 1:05); quarterfinal: S. Todd (St. Francis) def. Falk (fall 2:54); cons. round 2: R. Sramek (Rawlins Co.) def. Falk (decision 13-6).

• 150: Kannon Crossland (15-7), unknown placing and scored three team points. Champ. round 1: K. Sowers (Decatur) def. Crossland (fall 2:51); cons. round 1: Crossland def. B. Felt (Jayhawk Linn) (fall 0:33); cons. round 2: S. Rohr (Hill City) def. Crossland (fall 3:48).

• 157: Easton Schletzbaum (32-6) placed second and scored 24 team points. Champ. round 1: Schletzbaum def. M. Bergman (Burden-Central) (fall 0:56); quarterfinal: Schletzbaum def. P. Hutchinson (Smith Ctr.) (fall 1:12); semifinal: Schletzbaum def. E. Lowry (Stockton) (fall 0:47); 1st place match: B. Buresh (Phillipsburg) def. Schletzbaum (SV-1 4-1).

• 165: Max Bottorff (25-5) placed second and scored 22 team points. Champ. round 1: Bottorff def. G. Martinez (Ellinwood) (fall 0:47); quarterfinal: Bottorff def. S. Bryan (Decatur) (decision 9-3); semifinal: Bottorff def. T. Pfeifer (Russell) (fall 4:09); 1st place match: D. Bell (Hoxie) def. Bottorff (decision 6-4).

• 175: Houston Schletzbaum (32-11), unknown placing and scored three team points. Champ. round 1: K. Hudson (Phillipsburg) def. Schletzbaum (decision 8-2); cons. round 1: Schletzbaum def. A. Haworth (Leon-Bluestem) (fall 2:53); cons. round 2: V. Williams (Chaparral) def. Schletzbaum (decision 2-1).

• 190: Elijah Webb (32-17) placed fourth and scored 18 team points. Champ. round 1: Webb def. C. Dinkel (Hill City) (fall 3:22); quarterfinal: Webb def. R. Martin (Caney Valley) (fall 3:50); semifinal: S. Watkins (Hoxie) def. Webb (TF-1.5 4:11 (15-0)); cons. semi: Webb def. L. Seifried (Cimarron) (fall 2:44); 3rd place match: C. Mathes (Humboldt) def. Webb (decision 5-3).

ACCHS Girls Results

• 105: Natasha Noor (12-14), unknown placing and scored three team points. Champ. round 1: M. Raybern (Russell) def. Noor (fall 1:22); cons. round 1: Noor def. P. McClung (Ellis) (fall 1:56); cons. round 2: A. Ebner (Phillipsburg) def. Noor (fall 4:06).

• 130: Kaylee McKee (12-18), unknown placing. Champ. round 1: Q. Bohl (Minneapolis) def. McKee (fall 1:48); cons. round 1: H. Koslowsky (Douglass) def. McKee (fall 2:45).

• 135: Tessa McAlexander (14-16), unknown placing and scored three team points. Champ. round 1: L. Magana (WaKeeney-Trego) def. McAlexander (fall 4:00); cons. round 1: McAlexander def. A. Busch (Douglass) (fall 2:48); cons. round 2: K. Crawford (Ellinwood) def. McAlexander (fall 1:12).