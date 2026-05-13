League baseball/softball standings as of 5/12/26

Big East and Northeast Kansas league baseball and softball standings as of Tuesday, May 12, 2026:

Big East Baseball

School, League, Overall

Sabetha, 18-2, 21-4

Jefferson West, 18-2, 21-2

Rossville, 17-3, 20-4

Silver Lake, 12-8, 13-11

Nemaha Central, 12-8, 13-9

Hiawatha, 8-12, 9-14

St. Marys, 8-12, 9-15

Perry-Lecompton, 7-13, 9-17

Holton, 5-15, 8-16

Riley County, 3-17, 3-23

Royal Valley, 2-18, 3-20

Big East Softball

School, League, Overall

Silver Lake, 18-2, 22-4

Rossville, 17-3, 19-7

Jefferson West, 15-5, 18-6

Perry-Lecompton, 11-9, 13-13

Hiawatha, 10-10, 14-12

Nemaha Central, 9-11, 10-13

Sabetha, 8-12, 11-13

Riley County, 7-13, 10-14

Royal Valley, 7-13, 9-14

Holton, 6-14, 6-18

St. Marys, 2-18, 2-20

NEK Baseball

School, League, Overall

Riverside, 14-2 15-5

Valley Falls, 13-3 16-5

Maur Hill-Mt. Academy, 12-3, 13-7

Jackson Heights, 8-7, 9-8

Oskaloosa, 8-8, 12-10

McLouth, 6-10, 9-11

Jefferson County North, 5-11, 9-13

ACCHS, 3-13, 3-16

Pleasant Ridge, 2-14, 4-19

NEK Softball

School, League, Overall

Riverside, 17-1, 19-1

Oskaloosa, 16-2, 21-5

McLouth, 12-6, 17-7

Pleasant Ridge, 10-8, 11-11

Valley Falls, 10-8, 13-10

Jackson Heights, 9-7, 10-11

Troy, 6-10, 8-15

Horton, 4-14, 8-18

Jefferson County North, 4-14, 8-18

ACCHS, 0-18, 0-25