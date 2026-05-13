League baseball/softball standings as of 5/12/26
Big East and Northeast Kansas league baseball and softball standings as of Tuesday, May 12, 2026:
Big East Baseball
School, League, Overall
Sabetha, 18-2, 21-4
Jefferson West, 18-2, 21-2
Rossville, 17-3, 20-4
Silver Lake, 12-8, 13-11
Nemaha Central, 12-8, 13-9
Hiawatha, 8-12, 9-14
St. Marys, 8-12, 9-15
Perry-Lecompton, 7-13, 9-17
Holton, 5-15, 8-16
Riley County, 3-17, 3-23
Royal Valley, 2-18, 3-20
Big East Softball
School, League, Overall
Silver Lake, 18-2, 22-4
Rossville, 17-3, 19-7
Jefferson West, 15-5, 18-6
Perry-Lecompton, 11-9, 13-13
Hiawatha, 10-10, 14-12
Nemaha Central, 9-11, 10-13
Sabetha, 8-12, 11-13
Riley County, 7-13, 10-14
Royal Valley, 7-13, 9-14
Holton, 6-14, 6-18
St. Marys, 2-18, 2-20
NEK Baseball
School, League, Overall
Riverside, 14-2 15-5
Valley Falls, 13-3 16-5
Maur Hill-Mt. Academy, 12-3, 13-7
Jackson Heights, 8-7, 9-8
Oskaloosa, 8-8, 12-10
McLouth, 6-10, 9-11
Jefferson County North, 5-11, 9-13
ACCHS, 3-13, 3-16
Pleasant Ridge, 2-14, 4-19
NEK Softball
School, League, Overall
Riverside, 17-1, 19-1
Oskaloosa, 16-2, 21-5
McLouth, 12-6, 17-7
Pleasant Ridge, 10-8, 11-11
Valley Falls, 10-8, 13-10
Jackson Heights, 9-7, 10-11
Troy, 6-10, 8-15
Horton, 4-14, 8-18
Jefferson County North, 4-14, 8-18
ACCHS, 0-18, 0-25