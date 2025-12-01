Home / Sports / Lady Wildcats second at state volleyball
Lady Wildcats second at state volleyball

The Holton Lady Wildcat volleyball team made school history by taking second place at the Class 3A state tournament in Hutchinson on Saturday. A Holton team has never earned higher than fourth place at state. Team members are shown above and include (front row, from left) manager Stephanie Crawford and senior players Emberlee Allen, Lili Tanking, Emily Ditzler, Briar Page, Bailey Kathrens, Presley Phillips and Mara Marten, (back row, from left) coach Theresa Watkins, coach Carli Keling, coach Casi VanAusdall, Khloe Black, Tinley Wilson, Beka Lassey, Faith Olberding, Marley Gilliland, Kinley Fluke, head coach Kristel Bontrager, manager Julie Bontrager and coach Carlene McManigal.                           

