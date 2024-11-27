Kansas Jayhawks Top 25 Basketball Rankings Counter Bobblehead Unveiled

Earlier this week, in conjunction with the 2024-25 college basketball season, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a first-of-its-kind Kansas Jayhawks Top 25 Ranking Tracker Bobblehead. The unique bobblehead will let fans change the team’s ranking each week for many years to come.

Kansas is currently ranked #1 in the AP Top 25 and #1 in the Coaches Poll. Kansas has gotten off to a 6-0 start. The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of The University of Kansas.

The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in April, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. Each will be individually numbered to 2,024. Standing on a basketball court base, the Big Jay bobblehead is positioned on a numbered block that can be adjusted when Kansas’ ranking changes. Big Jay is also holding a basketball with the Kansas Jayhawks’ logo.

The original mascot for the Kansas Jayhawks was a bulldog. In 1912, the Jayhawk was first seen in a cartoon by Henry Maloy in The University Daily Kansan. In November 1958, the Jayhawk became the official mascot of KU. Big Jay arrived on the scene in the 1960s, while Baby Jay was created by KU student Amy Sue Hurst and hatched at halftime of KU’s homecoming victory over Kansas State on Oct. 9, 1971.

Both mascots are instrumental in “Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk” (aka the “Rock Chalk” chant) that is used at Kansas sporting events. Among the most famous college cheers, it has been the battle cry for KU fans for more than 100 years.

"We’re excited to unveil the College Basketball Top 25 Ranking Bobblehead Series in conjunction with the 2024-25 season,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “This bobblehead will be the perfect way for Kansas fans to track the team’s ranking each week for many seasons to come and a great way for fans, alumni, students, faculty and staff to show off their school pride all year long!”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisc., opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals and teams across the country.