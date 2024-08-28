K-State Fans Advised of On-Going Road Construction

As K-State puts the final touches on its preparation for the season opener against UT Martin on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, fans are alerted of the following construction projects in and around the Manhattan area that could affect travel plans.

I-70 at Junction City – The pavement replacement project between Exit 295 on the west and mile marker 300 on the east of Junction City will again impact football game traffic this season. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction and is head-to-head. Fans are to note that westbound exit ramps 296, 298 and 299 are closed. The speed limit is reduced in this area and delays are anticipated with heavy game day traffic. Kansas Department of Transportation officials suggest that fans driving to Manhattan from the south or west who typically utilize I-70 through Junction City consider using an alternate route.

I-70 at McDowell Creek Road – In addition, beginning Sept. 9 prior to the Arizona game on Friday, Sept. 13, the exit at McDowell Creek Road will close as the bridge over I-70 is replaced. Traffic on I-70 in this area will be reduced to one lane through the work zone. The project is scheduled to be completed in May 2025.

Kimball Avenue – Construction on Kimball Avenue has been completed and the roadway is open to east-west traffic at the Denison Avenue intersection. However, shipping delays related to the new traffic signal for the intersection will prevent Denison from reopening to left turns. Only “right-in” and “right-out” southbound traffic will be allowed initially for safety reasons and through traffic on Kimball will not stop.

Denison Avenue – Denison will remain closed south of Kimball to the intersection to Olympic Drive (Recreation Complex entrance) during the football season. Fans who normally utilize Denison to access parking lots along Kimball will need to use College or Manhattan avenues. Parking for Lot E4, VIP and the student tailgate area is accessible from Denison through Olympic Drive.

Anderson Avenue – Anderson Avenue from Seth Child Road to Wreath Avenue is under construction due to a project that will last through the fall. Traffic is one lane in both directions so fans are to expect delays in this area.

All parking lots around Bill Snyder Family Stadium open five hours prior to kickoff, which will be 1 p.m., this Saturday. As always, fans are encouraged to arrive early as pregame traffic could become congested.

A free shuttle sponsored by the K-State Union, Housing and Dining Services and K-State Campus Store is available to fans with free parking in the K-State Parking Garage. The shuttle begins two hours prior to kickoff from the south circle on M.L.K. Jr., Drive, between the K-State Parking Garage and the Union. Passengers will be dropped off near the Jardine Plaza Neighborhood. Return trips resume with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and rides will continue until approximately one hour after the end of the game.