K-State athletic facilities going cashless

As part of K-State Athletics' continued effort to provide the best fan experience in the Big 12, all athletics facilities will be cashless venues starting with the 2024-25 season. Going cashless will reduce wait times while providing a faster and more secure payment system for fans. The change will also allow the facilities and staff to operate more efficiently.

K-State Athletics has transitioned to entirely cashless payment systems throughout its venues. This changeover includes the ticket office, concessions, parking, Rally House locations, gameday Cat Cushion purchases and other points of sale in the facilities. Fans can use traditional credit/debit card payment methods while checks will not be accepted.

K-State team stores transitioned to cashless payments during the 2020 season, and most of the concessions stands were converted to card-only stations over the past two seasons. The main concession stands will also accept Apple Pay.

Single-game parking transactions in the East and West lots of the K-State Athletics Complex will also transition to cashless payments. ADA parking for football will continue to be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis when lots open five hours prior to kickoff.

Men's and women's basketball single-game general admission parking will now be available for purchase in advance of gameday through the K-State ticket website (www.kstatesports.com/tickets). Fans can also purchase parking using a credit card on gameday when lots open 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

Fans with season parking passes for both football and basketball will continue to receive a hangtag to display containing a QR code that will now be scanned upon entry into facilities.