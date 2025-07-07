K-State’s Romaine, Swanson Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Kansas State junior linebacker Austin Romaine and senior tight end Will Swanson earned nods on the 2025 Preseason All-Big 12 team as voted on by media representatives who cover the league, the conference office announced on Monday, July 7.

Both players are coming off All-Big 12 seasons as Romaine earned second-team honors and Swanson was an honorable mention pick.

A product of Hillsboro, Mo., Romaine played in every game a year ago with 12 starts, leading the team with 96 tackles to go along with 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups. He tied for fifth in the Big 12 in forced fumbles and finished ninth in tackles as he also earned All-Big 12 Second Team accolades from the Associated Press.

Romaine tallied the most tackles in a season by a Wildcat since Jayd Kirby had 99 in 2017 thanks to at least five stops in 11 games, including a career-high 12 tackles at West Virginia, Houston and Iowa State. His first in the line of 12-tackle performances against the Mountaineers were the most by a Wildcat in a single game since Daniel Green had 13 at Baylor in 2020.

Swanson, who was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team as a fullback/H-Back, made four starts among his 13 games played last season, hauling in nine receptions for 66 yards and three touchdowns. He tied for sixth among Big 12 tight ends in receiving touchdowns, helping the K-State tight end unit to a nation-best 13 touchdowns.

A native of Papillion, Neb., Swanson was also a vital part of a K-State ground attack that ranked second nationally and first in the Big 12 in rushing yards per carry (6.08) in addition to ranking 11th in the country and second in the conference in rushing yards per game (215.5).

K-State will take part in 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days, powered by Microsoft Copilot, on Tuesday, July 8, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Representing the Wildcats along with head coach Chris Klieman are Avery Johnson, Taylor Poitier, Cody Stufflebean, VJ Payne and Romaine. Fans can watch Big 12 Media Days on both ESPNU and ESPN+, while coverage throughout the day will be available on K-State’s social media channels.