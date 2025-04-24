JHHS track competes at McLouth invitational

By Kendra Moppin

Jackson Heights High School track and field athletes traveled to McLouth on Friday, April 11, to compete in the Bulldogs’ invitational track meet. Individual Cobra results are listed below.

Boys Results

100m Dash: 9. Kolden Ingels 12.59, 12. Sir Peek 12.89 and 14. Titan Eisenbarth 13.11.

200m Dash: 7. K. Ingels 26.46.

400m Dash: 4. Korbin Karns 1:01.17 and 6. Blaine Burdiek 1:03.16.

800m Run: 11. Grant Bales 2:29.04, 13. Gage Holliday 2:35.47, 14. K. Karns 2:35.93 and 15. TJ Hustead 2:52.30.

1600m Run: 8. Talen Browning 5:34.78 and 13. Matthias Ramey 6:23.90.

3200m Run: 3. T. Browning 11:54.36 and 5. Duke Condo 14:38.32.

300m Hurdles: 7. Eli Kirk 50.23.

4x100m Relay: 2. Jackson Heights 50.13.

4x400m Relay: 5. Jackson Heights 3:59.07.

4x800m Relay: 2. Jackson Heights 10:13.16.

Long Jump: 14. E. Kirk 16’3”, 16. K. Ingels 15’9.5” and 17. T. Eisenbarth 15’1.5”.

Triple Jump: 2. S. Peek 38’2.5” and 8. Luke Schierling 32’8”.

Pole Vault: 4. L. Schierling 7’0”.

Discus: 6. Devyn Montgomery 104’1”, 10. Evan Ramirez 92’0”, 11. B. Burdiek 90’11” and 15. Brayden Innes 75’6”.

Javelin: 5. D. Montgomery 127’4”, 12. Talon Binkley 93’5”, 14. E. Ramirez 89’3” and 17. Gage Edwards 80’8”.

Shot Put: 5. D. Montgomery 36’2.75”, 8. E. Ramirez 35’0”, 12. B. Innes 30’0” and 17. James Bottom 25’6.5”.

Girls Results

100m Dash: 8. Kamber Wommack 14.19, 10. Emma Sides 14.49 and 20. Heather Browning 15.96.

200m Dash: 10. LilyAnn Wichman 31.59.

400m Dash: 4. Ashlyn Brucken 1:15.79 and 11. Abby Wellman 1:38.05.

800m Run: 6. Laramie Self 3:03.72.

1600m Run: 6. L. Self 6:47.81.

3200m Run: 11. Alexis Deneault 16:55.57.

100m Hurdles: 4. Sabrina Streeter 20.54.

300m Hurdle: 5. K. Wommack 55.43 and 6. E. Sides 55.65.

4x100m Relay: 4. Jackson Heights 56.03.

4x400m Relay: 3. Jackson Heights 4:55.50.

4x800m Relay: 4. Jackson Heights 12:18.51.

High Jump: 1. S. Streeter 4’6”.

Long Jump: 9. Makayla Stidman 13’10.5” and 10. S. Streeter 13’2”.

Triple Jump: 3. K. Wommack 29’11” and 9. M. Stidman 27’3”.

Pole Vault: 2. Anna Schierling 8’0” and 4. Alexis Richter 7’6”.

Discus: 8. A. Schierling 75’9”, 10. Kaia Uhl 72’9”, 11. A. Richter 72’6” and 12. Gracie Rice 68’1”.

Javelin: 10. L. Wichman 74’9” and 16. Kyla Milligan 55’8”.

Shot Put: 6. L. Wichman 24’6.5”, 10. G. Rice 23’1.5”, 12. K. Milligan 22’9.5” and 13. K. Uhl 22’7”.