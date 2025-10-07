Jackie Stiles leads basketball youth camp here

The Holton Youth Basketball Association (HYBA) brought basketball legend Jackie Stiles to Holton yesterday (Tuesday) for a three-hour basketball skills camp.

Stiles is known nationally for her amazing work ethic demonstrated by her making 1,000 shots a day. She was a superstar at Claflin High School, averaging 47.5 points per game.

She received many offers to join Division 1 teams and attended Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. from 1997 to 2001. She led the Lady Bears to a Final Four in 2001.

Stiles has held the NCAA career scoring record for 16 years and has received numerous honors.

She told students at the Holton youth camp that she began receiving letters in the mail from SMS when she was in middle school and stayed strong in her commitment to join their program upon graduation.

After college, Stiles was the fourth pick in the WNBA draft and was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The high-energy camp run by Stiles is just one of many opportunities HYBA has been bringing to the youth of Holton.

The HYBA has hosted three basketball tournaments for boys and girls in grades three through eight.

To support skill development, volunteers lead “Sunday Skills Sessions” throughout the fall and winter.

In the summer, this training continues with sessions held Tuesday through Thursday in June and July for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

In addition to the skills development, HYBA hosted a three-on-three league for boys and girls last month with 61 youth participating. Being a youth member of HYBA gets students access to these opportunities and much more, according to HYBA organizers.

HYBA organizers continue to assist with the organization’s mission, which is “to further advancing participation in the sport of basketball for youth in the Holton community by providing opportunities for education, skill development and competition.”

HYBA also continues to give back to the Holton community by making monetary donations to support the boys and girls high school program.

The organization has also purchased two Dr. Dish rebounding machines and provided reimbursements to youth teams to participate in winter basketball tournaments/leagues, as well as offered several perks to youth members.

Those interested in donating to support HYBA and helping organizers bring in more opportunities for youth basketball players can contact a HYBA board members or email HoltonYouthBasketballAssoc@gmail.com

Board members include Matthew Clarke, Liz Grisell, Hailey Worthington, Mike Tanking, Lindsey Moulin, Matt McElroy, Terry Karn, Mike Grisell, Jeremy Becker, Mike Shul, Zach Lancaster and Kyle Murrow.

More information about HYBA can also be found at www.holtonyouthbasketball.org