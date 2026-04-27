Holton softball splits with St. Marys

By Ali Holcomb

The Holton LadyCats split a Big East League doubleheader against St. Marys at home on Monday, April 20, winning the first game, 15-3, and falling in the second, 13-8.

Holton improved to 3-7 in the Big East and is 3-11 overall. St. Marys is now 2-10 in league play.

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In the first game, Holton took a 5-0 lead in the first on an error, a bases-loaded walk, a fielder’s choice play, a sacrifice fly by sophomore Kinsley Ingels and a single by sophomore Lola Snavely.

The LadyCats extended their lead in the second with four runs, including two on an error and a two-RBI double by sophomore Lilly Stous.

The Lady Bears scored one run in the third, and in the bottom of the inning, Holton drove in two on a single by sophomore Alexa Warner and on another St. Marys error.

The LadyCats finished the game with four runs in the fourth inning on a single by Stous, an error, a sacrifice bunt by Snavely and a groundout by sophomore Stephanie Crawford.

St. Marys added two more runs in the top of the fifth, but the game was called after the inning due to the run rule. Holton won 15-3.

Holton had six hits in 22 at-bats and 10 RBI. Crawford pitched the entire game and allowed three runs on three hits, walked three and struck out 12.

St. Marys won the second game 13-8 after scoring five runs in the seventh inning.

The Lady Bears led 5-1 after the second. Holton scored in the bottom of the inning on a steal of home.

St. Marys added another run in the third and another in the fourth. The LadyCats drove in two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a bases-loaded walk and a single by Warner and then drove in one more in the fifth on a double by freshman Jordan Kennedy to make the score 7-4 in the Lady Bears’ favor.

In the sixth, St. Marys added another run and Holton added three on singles by Crawford, Stous and Kennedy to make the score 8-7.

The Lady Bears added five more runs in the seventh inning and kept Holton to just one run, a steal at home, to win the game.

Holton had 10 hits in 30 at-bats and six RBI. Junior Alyssa Stich pitched .1 innings and allowed three runs and walked three. Freshman Khyia Jenkins pitched 3.2 innings in relief and allowed four runs on one hit, walked one and struck out four. Crawford pitched the last three innings and allowed six runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out four.