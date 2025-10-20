Holton girls win Sabetha tourney

By Ali Holcomb

The Holton Lady Wildcats (ranked No. 2 in Class 3A) beat Hiawatha in straight sets, 25-11 and 25-23, to win the Sabetha varsity volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Royal Valley Panthers took third place in the tourney after defeating Rossville (ranked No. 6 in Class 2A) in three sets.

Holton went 5-0 during the eight-team tournament. Royal Valley went 3-2 and Jackson Heights went 1-4.

Other teams that competed included Hiawatha, Sabetha, Rossville, Concordia and Marysville.

“The key to our success on Saturday was attacking the ball,” HHS Head Coach Kristel Bontrager said of the tournament win. “We continue to work on attacking the other team before they have the opportunity to do so. Blocking was huge from our middles on Saturday. Beka Lassy and Emily Ditzler really shined in this department. We are really coming together at the right time and are excited for the next couple of weeks of postseason.”

Holton started the day with wins in pool play over Sabetha, 25-23 and 25-14; Hiawatha, 25-21 and 25-14; and Jackson Heights, 25-23 and 25-10.

The Lady Wildcats then defeated Rossville, 25-17 and 25-21, in the semi-finals before beating Hiawatha again in the championship.

In pool play, Royal Valley fell to Concordia in three close sets, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-23. The Lady Panthers rallied and won the next match against Rossville, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-22, and then finished pool play with a win over Marysville, 25-19, 14-25 and 25-20.

In the semi-finals, the Panthers fell to Hiawatha, 25-22 and 25-17, but beat Rossville for third place, 25-14, 23-25 and 25-21.

In addition to losing to Holton in pool play, the Jackson Heights Lady Cobras fell to Hiawatha, 25-15 and 25-22, and then Sabetha, 22-25, 25-17 and 25-19.

In the consolation bracket, the Cobras beat Marysville in straight sets, 25-18 and 25-22. In their final match, the Cobras fell to Concordia, 25-23 and 29-27.

After the tournament, Holton was 28-8 overall, and RV was 14-20. Jackson Heights’ record was 16-20.

All three teams will now compete in regional tournaments on Monday (see related articles) in order to qualify for sub-state tournaments, which will be held next Saturday, Oct. 25.

Other Tournament scores

Bracket Play

* Rossville def. Marysville: 20-25, 25-21 and 25-20.

* Marysville def. Concordia: 26-24, 15-25 and 25-18.

* Hiawatha def. Sabetha: 25-18 and 25-22.

* Rossville def. Concordia: 25-15, 21-25 and 25-22.

Consolation Bracket

* Concordia def. Sabetha:

* Jackson Heights def. Marysville: 25-18 and 25-22.

* Concordia def. Jackson Heights for fifth place: 25-23 and 29-27.

Championship Bracket

* Holton def. Rossville: 25-17 and 25-21.

* Hiawatha def. Royal Valley: 25-22 and 25-17.

* Holton def. Hiawatha for first place: 25-11 and 25-23.

* Royal Valley def. Rossville for third place: 25-14, 23-25 and 25-21.