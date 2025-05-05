HMS, RVMS track competes at Silver Lake Invitational

By Kendra Moppin

Middle school tracksters from Holton and Royal Valley competed in the Santa Fe Trail Junior High invitational track meet on Tuesday, April 15.

The Holton seventh grade boys team came in first place with a score of 148.5, and Royal Valley’s seventh grade girls team secured a second-place win with 111 points.

Royal Valley’s eighth-grade boys and girls teams both finished in third place with scores of 109 and 98.5, respectively. The seventh grade RVMS boys also came in third with 100 points.

Holton’s seventh grade Lady Wildcats came in fifth with a score of 55.5. The eighth grade Holton boys finished in fifth place with 77 points while the eighth grade Lady Wildcats finished in seventh place with a score of 49.

Individually, eighth-grade Panther Xander Harding made history in the pole vault event with a height of 12’0”, a mark that ranks him first in Kansas and third in the nation among middle schoolers, it was reported.

More results of the meet were as follows.

Team Scores

7th Grade Boys: 1. Holton 148.5, 2. Council Grove 109.5, 3. Royal Valley 100, 4. Abilene 84.5, 5. Shawnee Heights 69, 6. Emporia 36, 7. Washburn Rural 34 and 8. Santa Fe Trail 19.5.

7th Grade Girls: 1. Council Grove 115, 2. Royal Valley 111, 3. Abilene 77.5, 4. Santa Fe Trail 69.5, 5. Holton 55.5, 6. Shawnee Heights 54, 7. Emporia 44.5 and 8. Washburn Rural 44.

8th Grade Boys: 1. Abilene 138, 2. Emporia 110.75, 3. Royal Valley 109, 4. Council Grove 92, 5. Holton 77, 6. Shawnee Heights 53, 7. Washburn Rural 19 and 8. Santa Fe Trail 18.25.

8th Grade Girls: 1. Santa Fe Trail 115.5, 2. Council Grove 110.5, 3. Royal Valley 98.5, 4. Washburn Rural 65, 5. Emporia 63.5, 6. Abilene 52, 7. Holton 49 and 8. Shawnee Heights 37.

Top Holton and Royal Valley results are listed below.

7th Grade Boys Results

100m Dash: 2. Jerome Williams (HMS) 13.15, 5. Mason Karn (HMS) 13.57, 6. Keatyn Prentice (RV) 13.58 and 10. Maurice McKinney (RV) 14.15.

200m Dash: 1. Jeremiah Williams (HMS) 27.07, 3. K. Prentice (RV) 28.17, 6. Karson Clarke (HMS) 29.06 and 7. M. McKinney (RV) 29.16.

400m Dash: 9. Weston Schooler (HMS) 1:13.09, 17. Cy Worthington (HMS) 1:15.43, 12. Tushka Wilson (RV) 1:16.04 and 15. Bowe Parker (RV) 1:21.83.

800m Run: 3. Easton Shelton (RV) 2:39.83, 7. Cooper Slocum (RV) 2:50.43, 10. Bennett Lancaster (HMS) 2:55.41 and 21. Paul Cody Wilcox (HMS) 3:59.73.

1600m Run: 1. E. Shelton (RV) 5:44.39, 2. Jeremiah Williams (HMS) 5:49.74, 3. Jarret Johnson (RV) 5:50.78 and 4. Samuel Cannon (HMS) 6:00.64.

3200m Run: 1. Jeremiah Williams (HMS) 11:59.73 and 2. S. Cannon (HMS) 12:30.00.

100m Hurdles: 2. Nolan Schuetz (HMS) 18.88, 9. T. Wilson (RV) 21.48 and 11. B. Parker (RV) 21.64.

4x100m Relay: 1. Holton (Gabe Dement, M. Karn, N. Schuetz and Jerome Williams) 52.92 and 3. Royal Valley (Archer Carpenter, M. McKinney, E. Shelton and K. Prentice) 54.40.

4x200m Relay: 1. Holton (G. Dement, Westin Tanking, K. Clarke and N. Schuetz) 1:56.74 and 4. Royal Valley (Cooper Bean, A. Carpenter, Felipe Montague and C. Slocum) 2:07.41.

4x400m Relay: 4. Holton (C. Worthington, W. Tanking, M. Karn and Jeremiah Williams) 4:44.08 and 6. Royal Valley (J. Johnson, F. Montague, C. Slocum and E. Shelton) 4:52.26.

Shot Put: 1. A. Carpenter (RV) 33’3.5”, 3. Jackson Nagy (RV) 28’8”, 4. Luke Warner (HMS) 25’8” and 7. W. Schooler (HMS) 23’6.5”.

Discus: 1. A. Carpenter (RV) 83’8”, 2. L. Warner (HMS) 72’0”, 3. Baron Bissitt (HMS) 70’11” and 7. J. Nagy (RV) 66’8”.

High Jump: 1. (tie) Jerome Williams (HMS) and M. Karn (HMS) 5’2” and 14. (tie) R. Wilson (RV) and C. Bean (RV) 3’10”.

Pole Vault: 2. B. Parker (RV) 6’6” and 4. Vinny Evans (RV) 5’6”.

Long Jump: 3. (tie) K. Prentice (RV) and K. Clarke (HMS) 15’1”, 5. M. McKinney (RV) 14’11” and 10. B. Lancaster (HMS) 13’0”.

Triple Jump: 3. W. Tanking (HMS) 29’8”, 4. K. Clarke (HMS) 29’2”, 8. C. Bean (RV) 27’6” and 13. J. Johnson (RV) 24’1”.

8th Grade Boys Results

100m Dash: 1. Colden Peek (HMS) 12.38, 2. Ryker Warton (RV) 12.50, 16. August Cyphers (HMS) 15.78 and 22. Oliver Filbert (RV) 19.59.

200m Dash: 1. R. Warton (RV) 25.41, 3. Noah Wishteyah (RV) 26.73, 12. Charles Garvansites (HMS) 30.50 and 17. Henry Crayton (HMS) 32.64.

400m Dash: 1. Connor Becker (HMS) 56.97, 11. C. Garvansites (HMS) 1:09.64, 15. Sacto Evans (RV) 1:13.37 and 19. Tucker O’Hara (RV) 1:36.78.

800m Run: 5. S. Evans (RV) 2:45.82, 6. Max Gilliland (HMS) 2:47.21 and 13. Evan May (RV) 2:54.61.

1600m Run: 8. E. May (RV) 6:21.97 and 13. Aidan Medina (RV) 7:12.50.

4x100m Relay: 1. Royal Valley (N. Wishteyah, Xander Harding, Julian Otero and R. Warton) 49.68 and 7. Holton (C. Garvansites, H. Crayton, Carsen Rinkes and Mikell Goudeau) 58.34.

4x200m Relay: 5. Royal Valley (Nahgabby Hernandez, A. Medina, S. Evans and E. May) 2:02.64.

4x400m Relay: 1. Holton (C. Peek, A. Cyphers, M. Gilliland and C. Becker) 4:09.05 and 3. Royal Valley (J. Otero, E. May, A. Medina and N. Wishteyah) 4:20.60.

Shot Put: 1. N. Hernandez (RV) 43’11.5”, 4. Chino Chee (RV) 32’8.5”, 7. C. Rinkes (HMS) 31’7” and 21. Iker Morales Montes (HMS) 19’11”.

Discus: 1. N. Hernandez (RV) 110’3”, 4. C. Chee (RV) 97’0”, 8. C. Rinkes (HMS) 82’0” and 21. I. Morales Montes (HMS) 54’3”.

High Jump: 1. C. Peek (HMS) 5’6”.

Pole Vault: 1. X. Harding (RV) 12’0” and 2. J. Otero (RV) 8’0”.

Long Jump: 1. C. Becker (HMS) 17’10”, 2. C. Peek (HMS) 16’11”, 3. N. Wishteyah (RV) 16’8” and 5. R. Warton (RV) 15’9”.

Triple Jump: 2. C. Becker (HMS) 37’3”, 6. A. Cyphers (HMS) 32’0” and 9. J. Otero (RV) 29’11”.

7th Grade Girls Results

100m Dash: 3. Josie Hickman (RV) 13.92, 10. Swayze Neis (HMS) 14.47, 17. Makayla Wheeler (HMS) 15.31 and 20. TaaVi Wahwassuck (RV) 17.31.

200m Dash: 2. J. Hickman (RV) 29.81, 4. M. Wheeler (HMS) 31.53, 7. Whitney Cantrell (RV) 32.03 and 19. Emma Davidson (HMS) 35.68.

400m Dash: 1. Payton Crawford (HMS) 1:09.81, 4. Kenzie Bradley (RV) 1:12.07, 9. Clara Larison (HMS) 1:16.69 and 15. Tammalyn Criqui (RV) 1:21.12.

800m Run: 2. C. Larison (HMS) 3:04.71, 5. Taylor Boucher (RV) 3:09.29, 8. Avery Cashier (HMS) 3:20.20 and 13. Kaylee Bell (RV) 3:38.69.

1600m Run: 4. A. Cashier (HMS) 7:44.00, 6. Evangeline Burnworth (RV) 8:14.19 and 7. K. Bell (RV) 8:18.47.

100m Hurdles: 10. T. Criqui (RV) 22.57 and 11. Aryanna Cramer (RV) 22.76.

4x100m Relay: 2. Royal Valley (K. Bradley, Riley Noland, W. Cantrell and J. Hickman) 57.45 and 3. Holton (S. Neis, P. Crawford, Tyler Dick and M. Wheeler) 59.19.

4x200m Relay: 1. Holton (P. Crawford, T. Dick, S. Neis and M. Wheeler) 2:06.25 and 4. Royal Valley (W. Cantrell, A. Cramer, R. Noland and Kinley Stevens) 2:11.49.

4x400m Relay: 3. Royal Valley (T. Boucher, A. Cramer, K. Stevens and K. Bradley) 5:17.55 and 4. Holton (C. Larison, A. Cashier, T. Dick and Brooklyn Hinman) 5:20.21.

Shot Put: 2. R. Noland (RV) 30’2”, 6. Sapphira Wishteyah (RV) 24’4.5” and 8. E. Davidson (HMS) 22’0.75”.

Discus: 1. R. Noland (RV) 87’0”, 4. Bristol Hardesty (RV) 51’7”, 13. E. Davidson (HMS) 39’0” and 15. Carlin Hilliard (HMS) 36’3”.

High Jump: 4. P. Crawford (HMS) 4’2”.

Pole Vault: 1. K. Bradley (RV) 7’0” and 3. K. Stevens (RV) 6’0”.

Long Jump: 1. W. Cantrell (RV) 12’6.75”, 8. T. Wahwassuck (RV) 10’10” and 12. B. Hinman (HMS) 10’6.25”.

Triple Jump: 1. J. Hickman (RV) 31’6.5”.

8th Grade Girls Results

100m Dash: 1. Gemma Geiger (RV) 13.81, 4. Ella Rawlings (RV) 14.53, 7. Emery Wamsley (HMS) 14.67 and 21. Chloe Collins (HMS) 16.41.

200m Dash: 1. G. Geiger (RV) 28.61, 4. E. Rawlings (RV) 30.65, 16. Andrea Gallo Ramos (HMS) 34.82 and 18. Lauren Jennings (HMS) 35.33.

400m Dash: 8. Jordan Kennedy (HMS) 1:17.94, 10. Allison Sumner (RV) 1:20.46, 13. Patience Parison (HMS) 1:20.87 and 18. Autumn Force (RV) 1:32.07.

800m Run: 1. Emersyn Nicol (HMS) 2:52.37, 3. Arianna Morrison (RV) 3:07.01, 4. P. Parison (HMS) 3:13.39 and 7. Ruby James (RV) 3:21.62.

1600m Run: 3. A. Morrison (RV) 6:54.03 and 5. R. James (RV) 7:28.95.

100m Hurdles: 7. Alaina Bausch (RV) 21.99 and 8. Elsie Brown (HMS) 22.15.

4x100m Relay: 1. Royal Valley (E. Rawlings, A. Bausch, G. Geiger and Oshwe Jessepe) 56.57.

4x200m Relay: 1. Royal Valley (O. Jessepe, E. Rawlings, Ariauni Bapitisto and Alyssa Thompson) 2:08.14 and 4. Holton (E. Nicol, J. Kennedy, E. Brown and E. Wamsley) 2:13.13.

4x400m Relay: 6. Royal Valley (A. Bapitisto, A. Morrison, A. Bausch and Regan DeVader) 5:17.01 and 7. Holton (E. Brown, J. Kennedy, E. Wamsley and E. Nicol) 5:26.08.

Shot Put: 1. Abigail Schuster (HMS) 32’3.75”, 7. A. Gallo Ramos (HMS) 24’8.25”, 9. Nee-zat Winsea (RV) 24’3” and 10. Pomsah Irving (RV) 23’10.5”.

Discus: 2. A. Schuster (HMS) 83’6”, 9. N. Winsea (RV) 56’4”, 13. Ramsey Mick (HMS) 48’11” and 16. Dah-Zah Vanderblomen (RV) 45’10”.

High Jump: 3. O. Jessepe (RV) 4’2” and 9. A. Bapitisto (RV) 3’10”.

Pole Vault: 3. A. Sumner (RV) 5’6” and 4. R. James (RV) 5’0”.

Long Jump: 1. G. Geiger (RV) 14’11”, 9. Haidyn Kaufman (HMS) 11’9.5”, 10. A. Bapitisto (RV) 11’8.5” and 14. J. Kennedy (HMS) 11’0”.

Triple Jump: 6. H. Kaufman (HMS) 25’3”, 8. A. Bausch (RV) 23’6” and 10. Nevaeh Bullock (RV) 20’3”.