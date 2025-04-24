HMS, RVMS compete at Silver Lake track invite

By Kendra Moppin

One Royal Valley Middle School track record was set and another was tied when the Panthers traveled to Silver Lake on Thursday, April 10, for the Eagles’ invitational track meet. Holton Middle School also competed at the meet.

Xander Harding set a school record in the eighth-grade boys’ pole vault event, placing first with a height of 11 feet. Kenzie Bradley tied the school record in the seventh-grade girls’ pole vault event with a height of 7’6”.

More results of the meet were as follows.

Team Scores

7th Grade Boys: 1. Silver Lake 153, 2. Rock Creek 105, 3. Holton 97.5, 4. St. Marys 81, 5. Royal Valley 40.5, 6. Wabaunsee 33, 7. Topeka Cornerstone 16, 8. Rossville 13, 9. Perry-Lecompton 11 and 10. Jefferson West 8.

7th Grade Girls: 1. Silver Lake 156, 2. Rock Creek 113, 3. Royal Valley 86, 4. Wabaunsee 85, 5. Jeff West 43, 6. Holton 35, 7. St. Marys 15, 8. Topeka Cornerstone 12, 9. Perry-Lecompton 9 and 10. Rossville 3.

8th Grade Boys: 1. Silver Lake 127.5, 2. Rock Creek 104, 3. Royal Valley 99, 4. Holton 56, 5. St. Marys 48, 6. Jeff West 38, 7. Rossville 35.5, 8. Perry-Lecompton 26, 9. Wabaunsee 18 and 10. Topeka Cornerstone 2.

8th Grade Girls: 1. Rock Creek 200, 2. Silver Lake 114, 3. Perry-Lecompton 92, 4. Royal Valley 40.5, 5. Rossville 26, 6. Wabaunsee 22.5, 7. Holton 22, 8. Jeff West 15 and 9. St. Marys 12.

Top HMS and RVMS performances are listed below.

7th Grade Boys

100m Dash: 5. Jerome Williams (HMS) 13.35, 6. Keatyn Prentice (RV) 13.53, 9. Maurice McKinney (RV) 13.89 and 10. Gabe Dement (HMS) 13.95.

200m Dash: 3. Jerome Williams (HMS) 27.27, 6. Mason Karn (HMS) 28.07, 8. K. Prentice (RV) 28.77 and 12. M. McKinney (RV) 30.14.

400m Dash: 13. Cy Worthington (HMS) 1:16.58, 18. Bowe Parker (RV) 1:20.12, 19. Bryar King (HMS) 1:23.19 and 23. Bogator Hopkins (RV) 1:51.59.

800m Run: 4. Easton Shelton (RV) 2:37.93, 7. Cooper Slocum (RV) 2:50.73 and 10. Bennett Lancaster (HMS) 2:51.77.

1600m Run: 1. Jeremiah Williams (HMS) 5:46.68, 2. E. Shelton (RV) 5:51.49, 3. Samuel Cannon (HMS) 5:59.70 and 7. Jarret Johnson (RV) 6:05.87.

3200m Run: 1. Jeremiah Williams (HMS) 12:31.63 and 4. S. Cannon (HMS) 12:48.15.

100m Hurdles: 1. Colton Grisell (HMS) 17.72, 10. Tushka Wilson (RV) 21.72 and 11. B. Parker (RV) 21.83.

200m Hurdles: 9. T. Wilson (RV) 40.70.

4x100m Relay: 2. Holton (G. Dement, M. Karn, C. Grisell and Jerome Williams) 52.81 and 4. Royal Valley (Archer Carpenter, M. McKinney, E. Shelton and K. Prentice) 53.89.

4x200m Relay: 3. Holton (Karson Clarke, Westin Tanking, Luke Warner and Nolan Schuetz) 2:03.08 and 6. Royal Valley (Cooper Bean, A. Carpenter, C. Slocum and Felipe Montague) 2:10.04.

4x400m Relay: 5. Royal Valley (C. Bean, C. Slocum, E. Shelton and J. Johnson) 4:57.81 and 8. Holton (C. Worthington, B. King, Weston Schooler and W. Tanking) 5:06.91.

Shot Put: 1. A. Carpenter (RV) 34’0”, 9. Jackson Nagy (RV) 28’0”, 15. Blake Morris (HMS) 25’4.5” and 20. W. Schooler (HMS) 22’7.5”.

Discus: 6. A. Carpenter (RV) 74’9”, 7. L. Warner (HMS) 72’2”, 8. Baron Bissett (HMS) 69’8” and 22. Dominic Dayson (RV) 52’8”.

Javelin: 2. L. Warner (HMS) 103’3”, 11. B. Bissitt (HMS) 72’8”, 13. J. Nagy (RV) 65’2” and 16. Grant Young (RV) 54’9”.

High Jump: 1. M. Karn (HMS) 5’2”, 4. C. Grisell (HMS) 4’4”, 6. (tie) G. Dement (HMS) 4’4” and 6. (tie) C. Bean (RV) 4’4”.

Pole Vault: 4. B. Parker (RV) 6’0” and 5. Vinny Evans (RV) 5’6”.

Long Jump: 3. K. Clarke (HMS) 14’8.25”, 5. K. Prentice (RV) 13’10.5”, 8. M. McKinney (RV) 13’6.5” and 16. C. Worthington (HMS) 12’2.5”.

Triple Jump: 3. K. Clarke (HMS) 30’10.5”, 8. N. Schuetz (HMS) 28’5.5” and 9. C. Bean (RV) 27’7.5”.

8th Grade Boys

100m Dash: 1. Connor Becker (HMS) 12.12, 3. Ryker Warton (RV) 12.44 and 5. Colden Peek (HMS) 12.70.

200m Dash: 1. R. Warton (RV) 25.67, 2. C. Peek (HMS) 25.74, 3. Xander Harding (RV) 26.14 and 14. August Cyphers (HMS) 29.15.

400m Dash: 1. C. Becker (HMS) 55.39, 12. Max Gilliland (HMS) 1:11.77 and 16. Tucker O’Hara (RV) 1:28.47.

800m Run: 6. M. Gilliland (HMS) 2:48.59, 7. Sacto Evans (RV) 2:49.70 and 12. Evan May (RV) 2:57.13.

1600m Run: 2. E. May (RV) 6:16.45 and 3. Aidan Medina (RV) 6:24.52.

4x100m Relay: 3. Royal valley (Noah Wishteyah, Julian Otero, X. Harding and R. Warton) 52.34.

4x200m Relay: 5. Royal Valley (S. Evans, E. May, A. Medina and N. Wishteyah) 2:00.04.

4x400m Relay: 3. Royal Valley (S. Evans, E. May, A. Medina and J. Otero) 4:30.67.

Shot Put: 1. Nahgabby Hernandez (RV) 43’7”, 5. Chino Chee (RV) 34’6”, 6. Carsen Rinkes (HMS) 32’10.5” and 22. Iker Morales Montes (HMS) 18’6”.

Discus: 1. N. Hernandez (RV) 118’10”, 5. C. Chee (RV) 103’3”, 17. C. Rinkes (HMS) 68’11” and 19. Bodhi Brock (HMS) 59’4”.

Javelin: 3. N. Hernandez (RV) 115’6”, 5. C. Chee (RV) 104’6” and 8. B. Brock (HMS) 92’2”.

High Jump: 1. C. Peek (HMS) 5’8”.

Pole Vault: 1. X. Harding (RV) 11’0” and 3. J. Otero (RV) 8’6”.

Long Jump: 1. C. Becker (HMS) 19’9”, 9. (tie) R. Warton (RV) 15’3.5”, 9. (tie) A. Cyphers (HMS) 15’3.5” and 14. M. Gilliland (HMS) 12’6”.

Triple Jump: 4. A. Cyphers (HMS) 33’9” and 8. J. Otero (RV) 31’3”.

7th Grade Girls

100m Dash: 5. Josie Hickman (RV) 14.80, 19. Emma Davidson (HMS) 16.70, 23. Brooklyn Hinman (HMS) 17.12 and 24. Taavi Wahwassuck (RV) 17.35.

200m Dash: 2. J. Hickman (RV) 30.03, 7. Whitney Cantrell (RV) 32.01, 16. Avery Cashier (HMS) 34.86 and 17. E. Davidson (HMS) 35.74.

400m Dash: 5. Payton Crawford (HMS) 1:11.14, 6. Kenzie Bradley (RV) 1:11.37, 9. Clara Larison (HMS) 1:16.47 and 16. Zaylen Nez (RV) 1:24.81.

800m Run: 8. C. Larison (HMS) 3:03.99, 10. A. Cashier (HMS) 3:10.46, 16. Taylor Boucher (RV) 3:22.11 and 20. Evangeline Burnworth (RV) 3:49.27.

1600m Run: 8. Lexis Mick (HMS) 7:19.92, 10. Payton Ferguson (HMS) 8:08.25, 11. T. Boucher (RV) 8:17.30 and 12. Kaylee Bell (RV) 8:56.80.

3200m Run: 2. L. Mick (HMS) 15:33.39 and 7. Mackenna Kaufman (HMS) 20:37.10.

100m Hurdles: 4. Mac Bowe (HMS) 20.27 and 10. Tammalyn Criqui (RV) 22.03.

200m Hurdles: 2. K. Bradley (RV) 34.99 and 7. Aryanna Cramer (RV) 38.68.

4x100m Relay: 2. Royal Valley (Riley Noland, K. Bradley, W. Cantrell and J. Hickman) 57.24 and 6. Holton (Tyler Dick, Makayla Wheeler, Swayze Neis and Dani Peters) 1:01.54.

4x200m Relay: 2. Holton (P. Crawford, M. Bowe, S. Neis and M. Wheeler) 2:05.16 and 5. Royal Valley (W. Cantrell, A. Cramer, T. Criqui and Kinley Stevens) 2:14.97.

4x400m Relay: 5. Holton (A. Cashier, C. Larison, T. Dick and B. Hinman) 5:27.27 and 6. Royal Valley (T. Boucher, A. Cramer, K. Stevens and T. Criqui) 5:45.94.

Shot Put: 1. R. Noland (RV) 32’7”, 11. Brenna Bontrager (HMS) 23’3”, 19. Sapphira Wishteyah (RV) 20’4” and 21. Leslie Ladusch (HMS) 19’10”.

Discus: 2. R. Noland (RV) 70’1.5”, 14. Bristol Hardesty (RV) 43’4.5”, 18. B. Bontrager (HMS) 41’0.25” and 19. L. Ladusch (HMS) 40’4.5”.

Javelin: 1. R. Noland (RV) 76’0”, 3. M. Wheeler (HMS) 66’11”, 6. L. Ladusch (HMS) 60’4” and 15. S. Wishteyah (RV) 47’11”.

High Jump: 4. P. Crawford (HMS) 4’0”.

Pole Vault: 1. K. Bradley (RV) 7’6” and 2. K. Stevens (RV) 5’0”.

Long Jump: 7. T. Dick (HMS) 12’3”, 9. W. Cantrell (RV) 12’1”, 17. A. Cramer (RV) 10’6” and 20. B. Hinman (HMS) 9’5”.

Triple Jump: 1. J. Hickman (RV) 30’0”.

8th Grade Girls

100m Dash: 5. Gemma Geiger (RV) 14.01, 13. Ella Rawlings (RV) 15.14, 20. Haidyn Kaufman (HMS) 16.08 and 25. Sarah Robinson (HMS) 17.51.

200m Dash: 3. G. Geiger (RV) 29.14, 6. E. Rawlings (RV) 31.31, 11. Emersyn Nicol (HMS) 32.45 and 19. Lauren Jennings (HMS) 35.93.

400m Dash: 15. Regan DeVader (RV) 1:18.74, 17. Patience Parison (HMS) 1:21.45, 18. Allison Sumner (RV) 1:23.96 and 19. H. Kaufman (HMS) 1:25.74.

800m Run: 3. E. Nicol (HMS) 2:50.85, 11. Arianna Morrison (RV) 3:16.11, 14. Ruby James (RV) 3:26.74 and 17. Alison Lin (HMS) 3:39.86.

1600m Run: 4. A. Morrison (RV) 6:52.00 and 7. R. James (RV) 7:17.72.

100m Hurdles: 8. Alaina Bausch (RV) 21.48 and 13. Elsie Brown (HMS) 22.31.

200m Hurdles: 7. A. Bausch (RV) 37.44 and 11. E. Brown (HMS) 47.15.

4x100m Relay: 4. Royal Valley (E. Rawlings, A. Bausch, Oshwe Jessepe and G. Geiger) 57.89.

4x200m Relay: 3. Royal Valley (Ariauni Bapitisto, E. Rawlings. O. Jessepe and Alyssa Thompson) 2:09.55 and 5. Holton (Emery Wamsley, E. Nicol, L. Jennings and Jordan Kennedy) 2:12.79.

4x400m Relay: 8. Royal Valley (R. James, A. Morrison, A. Bausch and A. Thompson) 5:40.05 and 9. Holton (A. Lin, J. Kennedy, E. Brown and L. Jennings) 6:01.25.

Shot Put: 4. Abigail Schuster (HMS) 29’4”, 7. Kennedy Tannahill (HMS) 27’4”, 15. Arianna Smith (RV) 23’8” and 18. Pomsah Irving (RV) 23’1”.

Discus: 4. A. Schuster (HMS) 67’11”, 10. K. Tannahill (HMS) 57’7”, 14. Nee-zat Winsea (RV) 50’0.5” and 19. Molly Allen (RV) 42’7.75”.

Javelin: 3. A. Schuster (HMS) 76’0”, 8. Rowan Patterson (HMS) 59’5.5”, 14. P. Irving (RV) 45’9.5” and 15. N. Winsea (RV) 41’3.5”.

High Jump: 5. O. Jessepe (RV) 4’0”.

Pole Vault: 3. R. James (RV) 5’6” and 5. A. Sumner (RV) 5’0”.

Long Jump: 2. G. Geiger (RV) 14’3”, 15. J. Kennedy (HMS) 11’3”, 16. A. Bapitisto (RV) 10’11.25” and 19. Tinley Raaf (HMS) 10’7”.

Triple Jump: 8. E. Wamsley (HMS) 27’6.75” and 11. H. Kaufman (HMS) 25’10”.