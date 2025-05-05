HMS hosts track meet on April 22

By Kendra Moppin

Holton Middle School hosted a track meet on Tuesday, April 22.

Holton’s seventh and eighth-grade boys’ teams both came in second place with scores of 150.5 and 120, respectively, while both Lady Wildcat teams finished in third place. More results were as follows.

Team Scores

7th Grade Boys: 1. Hiawatha 183, 2. Holton 150.5, 3. Nemaha Central 130, 4. St. Xavier 28 and 5. Bishop Seabury Academy 15.5.

8th Grade Boys: 1. Hiawatha 172, 2. Holton 120, 3. Nemaha Central 93, 4. St. Xavier 20 and 5. Bishop Seabury 10.

7th Grade Girls: 1. Hiawatha 196, 2. Nemaha Central 158, 3. Holton 133 and 4. St. Xavier 15.

8th Grade Girls: 1. Hiawatha 163, 2. Nemaha Central 140, 3. Holton 99 and 4. St. Xavier 30.

Top individual Holton results are listed below.

7th Grade Boys

100m Dash: 4. 5. Gabe Dement 13.65 and 8. Cy Worthington 15.68.

200m Dash: 1. Jerome Williams 26.43 and 10. Baron Bissett 35.27.

400m Dash: 2. Jerome Williams 58.93 and 5. G. Dement 1:03.65.

800m Run: 5. Bennett Lancaster 2:54.59 and 8. Bryar King 3:39.75.

1600m Run: 2. Jeremiah Williams 5:51.90 and 7. Samuel Cannon 6:18.56.

3200m Run: 1. Jeremiah Williams 12:43.90 and 2. S. Cannon 12:49.49.

100m Hurdles: 3. Colton Grisell 17.40 and 5. N. Schuetz 18.46.

200m Hurdles: 1. N. Schuetz 30.62 and 3. C. Grisell 32.14.

4x100m Relay: 2. Holton (C. Worthington, Weston Schooler, B. King and G. Dement) 59.65.

4x200m Relay: 1. Holton (Karson Clarke, C. Worthington, Westin Tanking and G. Dement) 2:02.90.

4x400m Relay: 1. Holton (K. Clarke, C. Grisell, Jeremiah Williams and Jerome Williams) 4:43.38.

Shot Put: 5. Blake Morris 23’5” and 7. B. Bissitt 21’8”.

Discus: 5. B. Bissitt 69’5” and 12. Abel Hundley 56’4”.

Javelin: 3. B. Bissitt 82’8”.

High Jump: 1. Jerome Williams 5’0” and 3. C. Grisell 4’6”.

Long Jump: 3. K. Clarke 14’10” and 6. N. Schuetz 13’6”.

Triple Jump: 1. K. Clarke 31’4” and 3. N. Schuetz 29’5”.

8th Grade Boys

100m Dash: 1. Colden Peek 12.18 and 5. Charles Garvansites 14.27.

200m Dash: 1. Connor Becker 24.94 and 4. August Cyphers 28.16.

400m Dash: 1. C. Peek 58.08 and 4. C. Garvansites 1:07.87.

800m Run: 3. Max Gilliland 2:46.00.

4x200m Relay: 1. Holton (C. Garvansites, C. Peek, A. Cyphers and C. Becker) 1:47.37.

Shot Put: 2. Carsen Rinkes 30’7” and 7. Iker Morales Montes 18’8.5”.

Discus: 5. C. Rinkes 77’4” and 9. Bodhi Brock 65’8”.

Javelin: 4. B. Brock 82’3” and 7. C. Rinkes 61’2”.

High Jump: 1. C. Peek 5’10.5”.

Long Jump: 1. C. Becker 16’8” and 3. A. Cyphers 15’0”.

Triple Jump: 1. C. Becker 37’3.75” and 2. A. Cyphers 35’2.5”.

7th Grade Girls

100m Dash: 4. Swayze Neis 15.28 and 8. Emma Davidson 16.40.

200m Dash: 3. Makayla Wheeler 31.37 and 5. S. Neis 32.60.

400m Dash: 2. Payton Crawford 1:08.65 and 5. Clara Larison 1:15.46.

800m Run: 1. C. Larison 2:52.88 and 5. Dani Peters 3:28.40.

1600m Run: 4. Avery Cashier 7:27.93 and 5. Payton Ferguson 8:03.02.

3200m Run: 3. Lexis Mick 16:34.37.

100m Hurdles: 1. Mac Bowe 20.43.

200m Hurdles: 1. M. Bowe 36.52.

4x100m Relay: 2. Holton (S. Neis, P. Crawford, Tyler Dick and Makayla Wheeler) 58.83.

4x200m Relay: 1. Holton (T. Dick, P. Crawford, M. Bowe and M. Wheeler) 2:08.34.

4x400m Relay: 1. Holton (C. Larison, A. Cashier, T. Dick and M. Bowe) 5:10.38.

Shot Put: 5. Leslie Ladusch 22’11” and 7. Brenna Bontrager 22’6”.

Discus: 1. B. Bontrager 60’7” and 4. L. Ladusch 48’1”.

Javelin: 3. M. Wheeler 65’6” and 4. B. Bontrager 64’4”.

High Jump: 2. P. Crawford 4’2”.

Long Jump: 6. T. Dick 11’10” and 7. Brooklyn Hinman 10’2.5”.

8th Grade Girls

100m Dash: 5. Haidyn Kaufman 16.27 and 6. Lauren Jennings 16.38.

200m Dash: 3. Emery Wamsley 32.18 and 6. Andrea Gallo Ramos 33.75.

400m Dash: 1. Emersyn Nicol 1:11.37 and 3. Jordan Kennedy 1:16.46.

800m Run: 2. E. Nicol 2:49.12 and 3. Patience Parison 3:06.22.

1600m Run: 4. Alison Lin 8:23.62.

4x400m Relay: 2. Holton (E. Wamsley, J. Kennedy, A. Lin and E. Nicol) 5:24.18.

Shot Put: 3. Abigail Schuster 31’10” and 5. Kennedy Tannahill 29’5.5”.

Discus: 3. A. Schuster 75’10” and 7. Ramsey Mick 48’0”.

Javelin: 2. A. Schuster 74’6” and 6. K. Tannahill 56’11”.

Long Jump: 4. J. Kennedy 10’11” and 5. H. Kaufman 10’6.5”.

Triple Jump: 2. E. Wamsley 28’0.25” and 3. H. Kaufman 26’1.25”.