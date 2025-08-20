HHS volleyball preview

By Ali Holcomb

The Holton High School varsity volleyball team is heading into the upcoming season with high expectations, returning five letterwinners and a strong group of senior players, according to HHS Head Coach Kristel Bontrager.

“Even though we are replacing some key roles this year, we have a senior class that has really stepped up and is excited to see their team go far,” Coach Bontrager said. “We have five outstanding seniors who are ready to lead no matter their role, and I have no doubt they will hold their team to a high standard.”

Last year, the Lady Wildcats made history by earning back-to-back trips to the Class 4A state tournament for the first time in school history.

At state, Holton fell in all three matches in pool play. The Lady Wildcats did take Bishop Miege, the eventual Class 4A state champs, to three sets.

Holton finished third in the Big East League last year with a 7-2 record and was 24-11 overall.

This is Bontrager’s fourth year as head coach and 20th year overall coaching at Holton.

Returning letterwinners to this year’s team include sophomore Khloe Back, junior Tinley Wilson, senior Mara Marten, junior Marley Gilliland, junior Beka Lassey and senior Emily Ditzler.

Wilson, an outside hitter, was named to the Big East All-League first team last year, and she was an honorable mention Big Seven All-League pick as a freshman. She was also named to KVA’s Class 4A All-State Team.

Wilson was named to The Holton Recorder All-Area team her freshman and sophomore seasons.

She had a 98.6 percent serving efficiency last season, which was the highest in the league. She also had 444 kills, averaging 4.58 kills per set, 22 ace serves, 26 blocks and 369 digs.

She holds a career total 701 kills, 56 aces and 626 digs during her first two seasons on varsity.

“Tinley brings a depth of experience this year under her belt, and we are looking forward to her stepping up in more of a leadership role,” Bontrager said. “She will mainly play as an outside hitter for us and possibly be drawn into some setting from the back row.”

As a freshman, Black had 25 blocks and 196 kills.

“Khloe has worked hard this past off season to improve her court knowledge and strength,” Bontrager said. “She will bring a strong front-line attack from the outside and continue to work a role on defense in the back row.”

Lassey will be stepping into a larger role for the team this year. Last season, she had 33 blocks.

“Beka is excited to try the middle hitter position again, providing a big block to defend the other team hitters,” she said.

Ditzler also helped the team last season with 67 blocks.

“Emily is one of our most consistent and level-headed players who provides a very unselfish but high expectation attitude,” Bontrager said. “Emily performs well in intense situations and hits extremely well from the middle when other teams aren’t expecting it.”

Bontrager said the key to the team’s success this year will be consistency.

“As long as our defense continues to play well and we can place the ball to where our hitters need it, our consistent hitting will take us far,” she said. “As we all know, it takes all six jiving on the court to make it happen, and when we consistently talk and transition well, is when we play our best.”

Bontrager said the Big East League is one of the toughest volleyball leagues in the state.

“Our league is hard. We want to be on top of the league and beat where we landed last year,” she said. “Again, consistency will take us there, and hopefully that spot is number one. Getting to compete against Silver Lake, Nemaha Central and Royal Valley is excellent competition for prepping for sub-state. We want to play the best, and these teams will definitely challenge us.”

Carlene McManigal is the JV coach and Casi VanAusdall is the C team coach. When Bontrager takes her maternity leave during the season, former HHS head coach Theresa Watkins and her daughter, Carli Keling, will be stepping in to coach the varsity team.

“All three of us regular season coaches have been coached by Theresa, and it is an honor to have her join this year,” she said.

The Lady Wildcats will start their season by competing in a varsity tournament on Saturday, Aug. 30, at Marysville. The first sets begin at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, they will host Hiawatha and Perry-Lecompton for a league triangular with the first sets starting at 5 p.m.