HHS Spirit Squad excels at state

Thu, 12/11/2025 - 09:23 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

The Holton High School Spirit Squad, which includes the cheer and dance teams, excelled at the recent Class 4A Spirit Showcase organized by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Holton Wildcat Cheer placed third in the state in Class 4A, and Lady Paws Dance finished fourth during the Spirit Showcase held Nov. 21 and 22 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka. 

“It was a fantastic weekend, and as coaches, we could not be prouder of this team,” said Coach Jessica Snyder. “The Spirit Squad represented Holton with integrity, talent and grit. This has been a year marked by adversity, yet the athletes rose to every occasion and met every challenge that came their way. In the months leading up to competition, the team faced injuries, illness, personal losses and everyday life stressors while still managing the demands of being student athletes. Despite all of this, they continued to show up and give their best as they prepared for the state competition. Their hard work paid off.”

Holton Wildcat Cheer took third place in Class 4A with 85 points. Paola won the competition with 94.27 points followed by Louisburg in second with 87.73 points.

Lady Paws Dance received fourth place with 81.23 points. Ottawa won the Class 4A dance competition with 90.13 points followed by Bishop Miege with 85.77 points and Louisburg with 81.43 points.

