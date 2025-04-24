HHS competes in Big East League track meet

By Kendra Moppin

Holton High School tracksters traveled to Perry-Lecompton on Tuesday, April 8, for a Big East League meet with five other teams.

As a team, the Wildcat boys came in first place with 152.25 points while the Lady Wildcats finished in second place with 148 points. More results of the meet were as follows.

Team Scores

Boys: 1. Holton 152.25, 2. Nemaha Central 115.75, 3. Jefferson West 99.25, 4. Riley County 84, 5. Perry-Lecompton 76 and 6. Hiawatha 27.75.

Girls: 1. Nemaha Central 159.5, 2. Holton 148, 3. Riley County 104.17, 4. Hiawatha 72.83, 5. Perry-Lecompton 48.5 and 6. Jefferson West 22.

Holton performances are listed below.

Boys Results

100m Dash: 2. (tie) Logan Altenburg 10.9, 2. (tie) Kayden Gale 10.9, 6. Edward Shupe 11.3, 24. Owen Clayton 12.1, 28. Mikah Bell 12.3, 37. Heagan Aubert 13.3 and 38. Zach Jensen 14.0.

200m Dash: 2. K. Gale 22.9, 4. L. Altenburg 23.6, 16. O. Clayton 25.9, 21. Pierson Cyphers 27.0, 23. Jack Murnahan 27.8 and 28. H. Aubert 30.1.

400m Dash: 9. Connor Belveal 1:00.7, 10. Daniel Cannon 1:00.8 and 13. M. Bell 1:01.9.

800m Run: 1. Brayden Peek 2:07.7, 10. Brayden Schmille 2:45.8 and 12. Caleb Schnee 2:56.3.

1600m Run: 2. Jacob Warner 5:07.0, 7. Jackson Robertson 5:55.3, 8. Phillip Apel 5:56.6 and 12. C. Schnee 6:18.0.

3200m Run: 2. J. Warner 11:16.9.

110m Hurdles: 2. Landon Hernandez 17.3 and 4. Brodey Nicol 17.9.

300m Hurdles: 2. L. Hernandez 45.5 and 4. B. Nicol 47.0.

4x100m Relay: 2. Holton (L. Altenburg, K. Gale, Korban Wilson and Andrew Shupe) 45.8, 7. Holton (D. Cannon, E. Shupe, B. Nicol and Alec Frazier) 49.7 and 10. Holton (H. Aubert, P. Cyphers, C. Belveal and J. Murnahan) 52.9.

4x400m Relay: 5. Holton (D. Cannon, L. Hernandez, E. Shupe and A. Shupe) 3:59.9.

4x800m Relay: 1. Holton (J. Warner, Dalton Peters, B. Peek and D. Cannon) 9:13.2 and 7. Holton (B. Schmille, Tristan Schlodder, J. Robertson and P. Apel) 10:48.6.

Shot Put: 12. Eli Hines 35’11”, 13. Jace Huyett 35’4”, 17. K. Gale 34’4”, 18. Jacob Huyett 34’1”, 21. Jackson Truelove 32’10”, 23. Luis Gomez 31’6” and 28. Braxton Culver 23’4”.

Discus: 6. E. Hines 115’3”, 17. Jace Huyett 99’10”, 19. L. Gomez 99’2”, 20. Jacob Huyett 97’5”, 26. J. Truelove 83’4” and 27. H. Aubert 75’1”.

Javelin: 5. O. Clayton 113’7”, 11. E. Hines 94’6”, 15. Caleb Chermok 84’7” and 16. J. Truelove 81’6”.

High Jump: 1. B. Peek 6’1”.

Pole Vault: 1. P. Cyphers 12’7”, 2. Sam Dement 11’0”, 5. B. Nicol 10’5”, 4. L. Hernandez 10’0” and 8. A. Shupe 8’0”.

Long Jump: 1. K. Wilson 20’5.5”, 4. A. Shupe 18’1”, 9. J. Murnahan 16’7.75”, 11. A. Frazier 16’6.25”, 15. E. Shupe 14’9.25”, 17. T. Schlodder 14’7” and 20. J. Robertson 13’6”.

Triple Jump: 4. A. Frazier 37’4”, 5. J. Murnahan 34’11.5” and 10. T. Schlodder 29’9.5”.

Girls Results

100m Dash: 2. Stephanie Crawford 12.7, 3. Lauren Shupe 12.8, 9. (tie) Ansley Bear 13.5, 9. (tie) Abigail Schlodder 13.5, 18. Taylor Segenhagen 14.0, 19. (tie) Emma Newberry 14.1, 19. (tie) Ellis Larson 14.1 and 22. Ivana Alvarez 14.3.

200m Dash: 2. S. Crawford 27.4, 7. A. Bear 28.7, 11. E. Newberry 29.8, 13. T. Segenhagen 30.0, 16. A. Schlodder 30.3 and 17. I. Alvarez 30.4.

400m Dash: 2. Maya Doney 1:05.2 and 14. Zoe Schuetz 1:20.0.

800m Run: 2. Ava Clayton 2:41.7, 5. Lilly Naylor 3:00.9 and 11. Alexa Warner 3:21.2.

1600m Run: 2. A. Clayton 5:56.0 and 11. Sophia Goombi 6:09.0.

3200m Run: 1. Eva Cortes 11:59.1 and 2. S. Goombi 13:14.9.

100m Hurdles: 1. L. Shupe 15.2 and 6. Rebekah Dement 17.5.

300m Hurdles: 3. R. Dement 51.9.

4x100m Relay: 5. Holton (A. Bear, L. Shupe, A. Schlodder and Emily Horr) 54.6 and 6. Holton (I. Alvarez, R. Dement, T. Segenhagen and E. Larson) 55.5.

4x400m Relay: 5. Holton (S. Crawford, E. Newberry, E. Larson and R. Dement) 4:42.2 and 6. Holton (A. Bear, A. Clayton, E. Cortes and M. Doney) 4:49.8.

4x800m Relay: 2. Holton (M. Doney, S. Goombi, L. Naylor and A. Clayton) 11:06.0.

Shot Put: 3. Tess Austin 31’5”, 4. R. Lassey 31’4”, 6. Marley Gilliland 30’11”, 9. Abigail Miller 30’2” and 17. Jazlynn Washington-Urbano 21’3”.

Discus: 3. Lora Larison 99’2”, 4. Elizabeth Schuster 98’10”, 8. Olivia DeBusk 76’5”, 13. T. Austin 66’1”, 17. Filipa Gabriel-Pol 54’5” and 20. Maggi Emert 44’3”.

Javelin: 5. T. Austin 89’9”, 11. M. Gilliland 74’6”, 14. A. Miller 69’4”, 15. F. Gabriel-Pol 66’5” and 19. M. Emert 41’7”.

High Jump: 7. Z. Schuetz 4’4”.

Pole Vault: 1. A. Warner 8’0” and 2. Briar Page 7’6”.

Long Jump: 1. L. Shupe 16’5” and 9. E. Horr 13’8.5”.

Triple Jump: 10. E. Horr 28’9” and 12. A. Schlodder 28’6.75”.