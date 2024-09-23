FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 4
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 27:
1. Perry-Lecompton at Holton
2. Royal Valley at Sabetha
3. McLouth at Jackson Heights
4. ACCHS at Oskaloosa
5. Oklahoma State at KSU
6. TCU at KU
7. Ohio State at Michigan State
8. Wisconsin at USC
9. Louisville at Notre Dame
10. BYU at Baylor
11. Colorado at UCF
12. Illinois at Penn State
13. Kansas City at LA Chargers
14. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
15. Minnesota at Green Bay
16. New England at San Francisco
17. Denver at NY Jets
18. Cleveland at Las Vegas
19. Cincinnati at Carolina
20. New Orleans at Atlanta
21. LA Rams at Chicago
22. Buffalo at Baltimore
23. Pittsburgh at Indianapolis
24. Washington at Arizona
TIEBREAKER:
Combined points scored in game: Georgia at Alabama
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecordernews@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday.