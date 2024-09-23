FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 4

Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 27:

1. Perry-Lecompton at Holton

2. Royal Valley at Sabetha

3. McLouth at Jackson Heights

4. ACCHS at Oskaloosa

5. Oklahoma State at KSU

6. TCU at KU

7. Ohio State at Michigan State

8. Wisconsin at USC

9. Louisville at Notre Dame

10. BYU at Baylor

11. Colorado at UCF

12. Illinois at Penn State

13. Kansas City at LA Chargers

14. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

15. Minnesota at Green Bay

16. New England at San Francisco

17. Denver at NY Jets

18. Cleveland at Las Vegas

19. Cincinnati at Carolina

20. New Orleans at Atlanta

21. LA Rams at Chicago

22. Buffalo at Baltimore

23. Pittsburgh at Indianapolis

24. Washington at Arizona

TIEBREAKER:

Combined points scored in game: Georgia at Alabama

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!

Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecordernews@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Friday.