Class 4A Regional Cross Country Results

The Holton Wildcats varsity cross country team traveled to Shawnee Mission Northwest for the Class 4A regional cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 21. The top 10 runners from each of the four regional sites qualify for the 2023 Class 4A state cross country meet at Wamego Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Wildcats had two girls qualify for the 2023 Class 4A state meet in junior Eva Cortes who took third place at regionals with a time of 19:49.58 and junior Maya Doney who took eighth place at regionals with a time of 21:03.88

The girls team scores were as follows: 1. Eudora 48, 2. Baldwin 60, 3. Wamego 86, 4. Holton 101, 5. Tonganoxie 116, 6. Bishop Miege 119 and 7. Louisburg 154.

The girls results were as follows: 1. Hanna Keltner, Eudora 19:31.43, 3. Eva Cortes, Holton 19:49.58, 8. Maya Doney, Holton 21:03.88, 25. Elizabeth Goombi, Holton 23:08.43, 32. Kennedy Smith, Holton 23:53.56, 36. Sophia Goombi, Holton 24:22.97, 40. Madeline Bontrager, Holton 24:48.44 and 48. Grace Selley, Holton 26:36.28.

The boys team scores were as follows, 1. Wamego 47, 2. Tonganoxie 77, 3. Baldwin 83, 4. Eudora 105, 5. Louisburg 105, 6. Bishop Miege 153, 7. Ottawa 164 and 8. Holton 181.

The boys results were as follows, 1. Zachary Arnold, Eudora 16:26.56, 21. Rylan Pittaway, Holton 18:27.81, 33. Dalton Peters, Holton 19:41.15, 40. Carter Meerpohl, Holton 20:10.95, 46. Jacob Warner, Holton 20:50.37, 49. Daniel Callahan, Holton 21:16.04, 54. Phillip Apel, Holton 21:46.51 and Jeffrey Warner, Holton 22:18.69.

The Wildcats competed very well at regionals this year,’’ said HHS head coach Terilyn Seele. “Our regional was pretty stacked, with difficult competition. Our girls went in knowing who they had to beat to get that top three spot, but finished short by 15 points, placing fourth. Senior Eva Cortes placed third, with only 18 seconds away from first. Junior Maya Doney placed eighth. Both girls are excited to take on state this weekend! As for our boys, we had senior Rylan Pittaway in the top 25. Even with the tough competition, the Wildcats finished the season strong!’’