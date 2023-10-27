Class 3A Regional Cross Country Results

The Royal Valley Panthers and the ACCHS varsity cross country team traveled to Sabetha for the Class 3A regional cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 21. The top 10 runners from each of the four regional sites qualify for the 2023 Class 3A state cross country meet at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Panthers had one boy qualify for the 2023 Class 3A state meet in junior Dominick Schnider who took third place at regionals with a time of 17:19.16.

The girls team scores were as follows: 1. Riley County 75, 2. Hayden 79, 3. Silver Lake 86, 4. Minneapolis 101, 5. Hiawatha 120, 6. Nemaha Central 120, 7. ACCHS 136, 8. Sabetha 171, Royal Valley 195 and 10. Marysville 221.

The girls results were as follows: 1. Anna Lambert, Riley County 20:57.57, 13. Rebekah Caplinger, ACCHS 23:03.12, 20. Ava Handke, ACCHS 23:40.24, 27. Addilyn Lefferd, Royal Valley 24:10.15, 31. Leah Wilson, ACCHS 24:16.35, 35. Amanda Smith, Royal Valley 24:41.42, 43. Kaydeece Fultz, ACCHS 25:34.24, 47. Josie Boyer, Royal Valley 25:47.57, 49. Addison Potts, ACCHS 26:05.50, 58. Stormy Lake, Royal Valley 27:24.54, 66. Sarah Lake, Royal Valley 29:25.94, 71. Esther Burnworth, Royal Valley 31:24.97 and Anna Falk, ACCHS 32:46.78.

The boys team scores were as follows, 1. Marysville 65, 2. Nemaha Central 85, 3. Riley County 94, 4. Hayden 103, 5. Silver Lake 114, 6. Hiawatha 126, 7. Sabetha 195, 8. Minneapolis 195, 9. Royal Valley 245, 10. Jefferson West 274, 11. St. Marys 288, 12. Rossville 300 and 13. Perry-Lecompton 372.

The boys results were as follows, 1. John Langill, Nemaha Central 16:28.29, 6. Dominick Schnider, Royal Valley 17:19.16, 40. Buddy Lundin-Burger, Royal Valley 19:36.10, 43. Hunter May, Royal Valley 19:40.09, 62. Ethan Brooks, ACCHS 21:25.36, 67. Brooks Goodpasture, ACCHS 21:47.17, 78. Jackson Neill, ACCHS 22:24.52, 83. Adam Kahle, Royal Valley 24:04.88, 85. Jace Gilliland, ACCHS 24:27.19, 87. Jeven Smith, Royal Valley 24:41.05, 90. Gideon Burnworth, Royal Valley 25:52.65 and 91. Peyton Rivera, Royal Valley 26:12.85.