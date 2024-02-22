Bobbleheads commemorate Olympic hockey team

To celebrate the anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice” game, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled three officially licensed bobbleheads. The first bobbleheads feature Herb Brooks and Jack O’Callahan, the head coach and key player of the gold-medal winning 1980 Winter Olympics U.S. hockey team that is famously known for its upset victory over the Soviet Union in the “Miracle on Ice” game on Feb. 22, 1980.

The third bobblehead features a generic Team USA player in the 1980 USA hockey jersey with a sticker pack that lets fans customize the jersey name and number, as well as the logo on the top of the base. The special edition bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in collaboration with Official Herb Brooks and Jack O’Callahan licensee, LowSport.

Standing on a red, white and blue base bearing his name in gold, the Herb Brooks bobblehead is wearing a plaid blazer with a brown tie, pants and shoes. The backing of the bobblehead includes Brooks’ famous speech he delivered to his team prior to the “Miracle on Ice” game against the Soviet Union: “Great moments are born from great opportunity. And that’s what you have here tonight, boys. That’s what you’ve earned here tonight. … One game, if we played ‘em 10 times, they might win nine. But not this game. Not tonight. Tonight, we skate with ‘em. Tonight, we stay with ‘em, and we shut them down because we can! Tonight, we are the greatest hockey team in the world. … You were born to be players, every one of you. You were meant to be here tonight. This is your time. Their time is done; it’s over. I’m sick and tired of hearing about what a great hockey team the Soviets have. Screw ‘em. This is your time! Now go out there and take it!” The bottom of the speech includes the coach’s signature, along with logos of USA Hockey and the Herb Brooks Foundation.

Positioned on a circular ice-like base bearing his name, the Jack O’Callahan bobblehead is on his knees with his arms raised in triumph. He is wearing a blue helmet and a white No. 17 USA sweater with his name on the back. This marks the first bobblehead of O’Callahan. The third bobblehead features a generic Team USA player in the 1980 USA hockey jersey with a sticker pack that lets fans customize the jersey name and number, as well as the logo on the top of the base.

The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to 1,980 are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads are expected to ship in July and are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 1990 and the IIHF Hall of Fame in 1999, Brooks will forever be known as the head coach of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team at Lake Placid. Brooks, who died in a car accident in 2003, was honored posthumously with the Wayne Gretzky International Award in 2004 and inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006. The Minnesota native coached the Minnesota Golden Gophers to three national championships before being hired to coach the 1980 Olympic team. Brooks also coached multiple NHL teams (New York Rangers, Minnesota North Stars, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins), as well as the French team at the 1998 Winter Olympics. He ultimately returned to coach the U.S. men’s team to a silver medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Proceeds from the sales of the Herb Brooks bobblehead benefit the Herb Brooks Foundation.

Born in Charlestown, Mass., O’Callahan was a decorated defenseman at Boston University and selected to represent the U.S. in the 1980 Winter Olympics after graduating. Three days before the Olympics, in an exhibition match against the Soviet Union, O’Callahan injured his left knee, forcing him out of the opening game against Sweden at the Olympics. He returned for the famous “Miracle on Ice” game against the Soviet Union, a 4-3 victory, in the first game of the medal round. O’Callahan went on to play in 389 games for the Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils in the NHL. O’Callahan returned to Chicago after his retirement and went into the financial services business on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He later co-founded Beanpot Financial Services with former NHL player Jack Hughes. O’Callahan then worked on behalf of the Blackhawk Alumni Association.

"We’re excited to unveil these bobbleheads of USA Hockey legends Herb Brooks and Jack O’Callahan, as well as a Team USA Hockey bobblehead that fans can customize,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Both men were instrumental in one of the greatest moments in sports history and these bobbleheads will be must-haves for sports fans!”