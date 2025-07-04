All-Area girls basketball team announced

By Ali Holcomb

Area high school girls basketball teams were loaded with talent and found some success this year during a busy season.

The Holton Lady Wildcats tied for fourth with St. Marys in the Big East League with a 6-4 record. Holton was 10-11 overall.

The team fell to Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 64-30 in the first round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament. Bishop Miege went on to take second place in the Class 4A state tournament.

Royal Valley tied for sixth place with Hiawatha in the Big East League this year with a 4-5 record, and the Lady Panthers finished the season 14-7 overall. They fell to Osage City in the championship game of a Class 3A sub-state tournament 62-47.

The Jackson Heights Lady Cobras ended their season eighth in the Northeast Kansas League with a 5-9 record and were 6-16 overall. They fell to Doniphan West 52-30 in the semi-final game of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. Doniphan West qualified for the Class 2A state tournament and took second place.

The ACCHS Lady Tigers took fifth place in the NEK League with a 7-6 record and were 10-11 overall.

Jefferson West beat ACCHS 51-36 in the first round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament.

Here is this year’s Holton Recorder All-Area girls basketball team:

* Senior Elizabeth Schuster of Holton is an All-Area selection for the second year in a row. Schuster was an honorable mention selection her sophomore year.

She was selected to the Big East League second team this season and was a unanimous selection to the Big Seven All-League first team last year.

During the season, she averaged 12.3 points per game and had 176 rebounds (53 offensive and 123 defensive), 44 assists, 30 steals and nine blocks.

* Senior Brooke Willcott of Holton was named to the Big East All-League second team this season. Willcott was an honorable mention selection to the Big Seven All-League team her junior and sophomore years.

She was also named to the All-Area team last year and during her sophomore year.

She averaged 12 points per game this year and had 95 total rebounds (49 offensive and 46 defensive), 56 assists, 139 deflections, 94 steals and 11 blocks.

* Senior Kaiya Taylor of Holton is an All-Area selection for the second year in a row and was the best three-pointer shooter for the Wildcats this season.

Taylor had 40 three-pointers and averaged 7.6 points per game. She also had 49 assists, 53 rebounds, 57 deflections and 44 steals.

* Sophomore Panno Wahwassuck of Royal Valley is an All-Area selection for the second time. Wahwassuck was named to the Big East All-League third team this season.

She led the team with 300 points, averaging 14.3 points per game. She also had 48 three-pointers during the season, as well as 85 rebounds, 38 assists, 37 deflections, 34 steals and 18 blocks.

* Freshman KiWe Miller of Royal Valley was named to the Big East All-League third team this season. Miller had an impressive first year on varsity with 299 points, averaging 14.2 points per game.

She had 154 total rebounds, 21 assists, 50 deflections, 39 steals and seven blocks.

* Senior Samantha Klotz of Royal Valley is an All-Area selection for the third year in a row. Klotz was a Big East All-League honorable mention selection this year.

She led the Panthers offensively with 179 rebounds (70 offensive and 109 defensive). She also had 62 assists, 84 deflections, 41 steals, 21 blocks and averaged four points per game.

* Junior Brynn Shupe of Jackson Heights is an All-Area selection for the first time and was named to the NEK All-League first team this year.

Shupe had 194 points this season, averaging 8.8 points per game. She had 25 three-pointers, 70 total rebounds, 31 assists, eight blocks, 27 steals and 36 deflections.

* Senior Taylor Bosley of Jackson Heights was named to the NEK All-League second team this year and last year. Bosley was also an All-Area selection her junior year.

She had 127 points, averaging 5.8 points per game, and led the team with 36 three-pointers. She also had 102 total rebounds, 29 assists, three blocks, 18 steals and 24 deflections.

* Junior Chesnea Cochren of Jackson Heights is an All-Area selection for the second time. Cochren was named to the NEK All-League second team this year.

Cochren led the team with 196 points, averaging 8.9 points per game, and with 144 rebounds and 25 blocks. She also had 29 three-pointers, 19 assists, 15 steals and 22 deflections.

* Senior McKinzee Bauerle of ACCHS was selected to the NEK All-League first team this year, as well as her junior and sophomore years. Bauerle was an honorable mention All-League pick as a freshman. This is her fourth selection to the All-Area team.

She averaged 24 points per game and had 58 three-pointers this season. She also had 176 total rebounds (35 offensive and 141 defensive), 21 assists, 59 steals and four blocks.

* Senior Kori Wagner of ACCHS is an All-Area selection for the first time. Wagner was named to the NEKL All-League second team this year.

She averaged 9.3 points per game and had 22 three-pointers, as well as 122 rebounds, 98 assists, 58 steals and five blocks.

* Junior Madison Martin of ACCHS is an All-Area selection for the second time. Martin was named to the NEKL All-League second team this year.

She averaged 5.4 points per game and had 41 rebounds, six steals and 12 blocks.

----

All-Area honorable mention picks for this season were:

* Senior Lora Larison of Holton averaged 4.7 points per game and had 62 rebounds, 25 deflections, 16 steals and 15 blocks.

* Senior Athena Broaddus of Royal Valley averaged 6.9 points per game this season and had 106 rebounds, 27 assists, 22 steals and 10 blocks.

* Freshman Nicole Amon of Jackson Heights had 88 points this season, averaging 5.8 points per game. Amon also had 112 rebounds, 27 assists, five blocks and 14 steals.