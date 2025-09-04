ACCMS tracksters compete at DW

By Kendra Moppin

The Atchison County Community Middle School Tigers competed in the Doniphan West invitational track meet on Thursday, April 3, with eight other teams. Results of the meet were as follows.

Team Scores:

7th Grade Girls: 1. St. Benedict 87, 2. Troy 85, 3. Everest 72, 4. Centralia 58, 5. ACCMS 47, 6. Riverside 46, 7. Saints Peter and Paul 34, 8. Doniphan West 32 and 9. Axtell 22.

7th Grade Boys: 1. Riverside 140, 2. Centralia 108, 3. Axtell 88, 4. Everest 48, 5. Doniphan West 41, 6. Saints Peter and Paul 32, 7. ACCMS 21, 8. St. Benedict 12 and 9. Troy 2.

8th Grade Girls: 1. Centralia 188, 2. Everest 63, 3. Doniphan West 61, 4. Troy 55, 5. Riverside 34, 6. Saints Peter and Paul 33, 7. Axtell 24, 8. ACCMS 14 and 9. St. Benedict 10.

8th Grade Boys: 1. Doniphan West 154, 2. Riverside 104, 3. ACCMS 77, 4. Everest 48, 5. Saints Peter and Paul 42, 6. Axtell 37, 7. Centralia 19 and 8. Troy 9.

Top ACCMS performances are listed below.

7th Grade Boys

100m Dash: 23. Logan Ellerman 19.60 and 24. Jayton Schletzbaum 19.76.

200m Dash: 3. Lance Smith 29.17 and 13. Ernie Martin 35.73.

400m Dash: 6. Wyatt Frederick 1:15.40 and 7. Clint Wilson 1:15.50.

800m Run: 6. C. Wilson 2:54.35 and 10. Adam Potts 3:23.60.

1600m Run: 4. C. Wilson 5:57.12 and 16. L. Ellerman 9:19.96.

4x100m Relay: 4. ACCMS 58.55.

4x200m Relay: 4. ACCMS (Bentley Hewitt, E. Martin, W. Frederick and A. Potts) 2:17.00.

Shot Put: 9. J. Schletzbaum 24’1” and 17. Ben Oom 20’6.5”.

Softball Throw: 14. Jack Taliferro 130’8” and 19. E. Martin 121’2”.

Discus: 16. Turner Riechart 49’5” and 18. J. Schletzbaum 47’9”.

High Jump: 12. L. Smith 3’10”.

Long Jump: 6. L. Smith 12’8” and 13. W. Frederick 11’2.25”.

8th Grade Boys

100m Dash: 8. Alan Wagner 14.13 and 9. Keldon Armstrong 14.28.

200m Dash: 1. Augie Neill 25.89 and 14. Brayden Billings 38.68.

400m Dash: 2. James Gaddis 1:00.16 and 3. Jaxyn Bratton 1:02.81.

800m Run: 9. Cody Fassnacht 3:14.97 and 10. Gus Allison 3:15.17.

1600m Run: 7. C. Fassnacht 6:32.52 and 10. Zachary Falk 6:47.43.

100m Hurdles: 2. A. Neill 16.00.

4x100m Relay: 1. ACCMS (J. Bratton, J. Gaddis, C. Fassnacht and A. Neill) 51.44.

4x200m Relay: 3. ACCMS (K. Armstrong, G. Allison, Carsyn Thomas and A. Wagner) 1:59.01.

SMR 400m: 4. ACCMS (Max Miller, B. Billings, C. Thomas and Colton Howard) 2:23.13.

Shot Put: 2. J. Bratton 34’8.5” and 5. G. Allison 34’0”.

Softball Throw: 9. K. Armstrong 169’3” and 19. C. Howard 109’6”.

Discus: 8. M. Miller 80’3” and 12. G. Allison 70’10”.

High Jump: 3. J. Gaddis 5’2” and 7. A. Wagner 4’4”.

Long Jump: 5. A. Neill 16’2.5” and 8. C. Fassnacht 14’11”.

Triple Jump: 3. J. Gaddis 31’7.5” and 10. A. Wagner 27’2.5”.

7th Grade Girls

100m Dash: 10. Blake Goodpasture 15.91 and 11. Kaylee Long 16.11.

200m Dash: 8. B. Goodpasture 33.94 and 9. Clara Mckelvey 34.69.

400m Dash: 6. Maisie Gilliland 1:23.41 and 7. Nyla Faught 1:23.96.

800m Run: 1. C. Mckelvey 3:05.79 and 5. M. Gilliland 3:22.83.

1600m Run: 1. M. Gilliland 6:48.17.

100m Hurdles: 3. Olivia Handke 20.30 and 14. Abigail Lee 25.37.

4x100m Relay: 4. ACCMS (K. Long, C. Mckelvey, B. Goodpasture and O. Handke) 1:02.29.

4x200m Relay: 5. ACCMS (N. Faught, Leah Lovain, Aubrey Vanderpool and Ella Handke) 2:27.69.

SMR 800m: 2. ACCMS (A. Vanderpool, A. Lee, C. Mckelvey and M. Gilliland) 2:27.59.

Shot Put: 5. Saranda McKee 25’7.5”.

Softball Throw: 5. S. McKee 128’0” and 14. K. Long 100’0”.

Discus: 12. E. Handke 38’8”.

Long Jump: 16. B. Goodpasture 10’1.25” and 17. O. Handke 10’1”.

Triple Jump: 9. A. Vanderpool 21’10.25”.

8th Grade Girls

100m Dash: 9. Allison Drimmel 15.54 and 14. Lucy Keimig 16.31.

200m Dash: 9. A. Drimmel 33.16 and 12. L. Keimig 34.36.

400m Dash: 9. Makenna Grace 1:29.15.

4x100m Relay: 5. ACCMS (M. Grace, A. Drimmel, Bristol Eagle and L. Keimig) 1:03.99.

Shot Put: 3. Bella Kesinger 30’0” and 16. B. Eagle 23’9”.

Softball Throw: 3. B. Kesinger 120’2” and 10. B. Eagle 91’1”.

Discus: 8. B. Kesinger 60’10” and 15. B. Eagle 50’3”.

Long Jump: 10’. A. Drimmel 10’7.75” and 11. L. Keimig 10’0”.