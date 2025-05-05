ACCMS track competes at Sabetha

By Kendra Moppin

The ACCMS Tigers traveled to Sabetha for a track meet on Thursday, April 24. Results of the meet were as follows.

Team Scores

8th Grade Boys: 1. Marysville 153.5, 2. Atchison 126.5, 3. Sabetha 123, 4. ACCMS 76 and 5. Hiawatha 74.

7th Grade Boys: 1. Hiawatha 197, 2. Marysville 181, 3. Sabetha 91.5, 4. ACCMS 33.5 and 5. Atchison 33.

8th Grade Girls: 1. Sabetha 178, 2. Marysville 139, 3. Hiawatha 127, 4. Atchison 50 and 5. ACCMS 16.

7th Grade Girls: 1. Marysville 177, 2. Hiawatha 150, 3. Sabetha 100, 4. ACCMS 62 and 5. Atchison 40.

Top individual ACCMS results are listed below.

7th Grade Boys

100m Dash: 6. Wyatt Frederick 15.20 and 11. Ernie Martin 16.57.

200m Dash: 11. Logan Ellerman 42.06 and 12. Ben Oom 44.24.

400m Dash: 11. Bentley Hewitt 1:29.62.

800m Run: 11. B. Hewitt 3:46.65 and 12. L. Ellerman 4:12.66.

1600m Run: 5. Clint Wilson 6:17.24 and 11. L. Ellerman 9:10.70.

3200m Run: 2. C. Wilson 12:49.89.

4x100m Relay: 2. ACCMS (Adam Potts, E. Martin, W. Frederick and Lance Smith) 1:00.81.

4x200m Relay: 5. ACCMS (B. Oom, Jayton Schletzbaum, Jack Taliferro and Turner Riechart) 2:57.89.

4x400m Relay: 3. ACCMS (W. Frederick, A. Potts, L. Smith and C. Wilson) 5:09.96.

Shot Put: 4. E. Martin 25’10” and 7. B. Oom 23’0”.

Discus: 10. T. Riechart 48’0” and 11. J. Schletzbaum 45’1”.

High Jump: 5. L. Smith 4’2”.

Long Jump: 6. W. Frederick 12’10.5” and 7. L. Smith 12’5.5”.

8th Grade Boys

100m Dash: 7. Cody Fassnacht 13.31 and 9. Keldon Armstrong 13.80.

200m Dash: 1. Augie Neill 25.94 and 6. Gus Allison 29.11.

400m Dash: 1. James Gaddis 1:01.13 and 14. Mattew Cairo 1:36.00.

800m Run: 7. Zachary Falk 3:07.51 and 8. Brayden Billings 3:17.38.

1600m Run: 7. Z. Falk 6:53.35 and 9. G. Allison 7:05.54.

3200m Run: 4. B. Billings 14:09.75 and 6. Carsyn Thomas 15:41.95.

100m Hurdles: 1. A. Neill 15.46 and 8. K. Armstrong 22.47.

4x100m Relay: 2. ACCMS (Jaxyn Bratton, J. Gaddis, C. Fassnacht and A. Neill) 50.67.

4x200m Relay: 3. ACCMS (Alan Wagner, C. Thomas, G. Allison and C. Fassnacht) 1:59.44.

4x400m Relay: 2. ACCMS (J. Bratton, K. Armstrong, A. Neill and J. Gaddis) 4:18.77.

Shot Put: 3. J. Bratton 34’10” and 5. Max Miller 33’7”.

Discus: 5. M. Miller 85’7.5” and 9. M. Cairo 76’7”.

High Jump: 7. A. Wagner 4’6”.

Long Jump: 8. C. Fassnacht 15’8” and 12. Colton Howard 11’6.5”.

Triple Jump: 3. J. Bratton 34’4.5” and 5. J. Gaddis 33’9.75”.

7th Grade Girls

100m Dash: 3. Olivia Handke 14.60 and 5. Kaylee Long 15.51.

200m Dash: 7. Ella Handke 34.74 and 10. Abigail Lee 36.37.

400m Dash: 6. Clara Mckelvey 1:14.19 and 11. E. Handke 1:22.36.

800m Run: 6. C. Mckelvey 2:57.88 and 8. Aubrey Vanderpool 3:05.39.

1600m Run: 4. A. Vanderpool 6:50.18 and 5. Maisie Gilliland 6:54.07.

100m Hurdles: 2. O. Handke 19.35 and 9. Leah Lovain 24.43.

200m Hurdles: 9. L. Lovain 45.43.

4x100m Relay: 1. ACCMS (Blake Goodpasture, C. Mckelvey, K. Long and O. Handke) 1:00.43.

4x200m Relay: 2. ACCMS (A. Vanderpool, Saranda McKee, E. Handke and K. Long) 2:18.24.

4x400m Relay: 3. ACCMS (O. Handke, B. Goodpasture, M. Gilliland and C. Mckelvey) 5:14.41.

Shot Put: 3. A. Lee 30’3.5” and 6. S. McKee 25’11.5”.

Discus: 4. A. Lee 57’7” and 8. E. Handke 48’6”.

Long Jump: 9. B. Goodpasture 11’5.5” and 12. A. Lee 10’2”.

Triple Jump: 5. B. Goodpasture 23’10.5” and 6. A. Vanderpool 22’11”.

8th Grade Girls

100m Dash: 8. Allison Drimmel 15.32 and 12. Annabelle Kesinger 18.46.

200m Dash: 6. A. Drimmel 32.88 and 7. Lucy Keimig 35.21.

400m Dash: 5. A. Drimmel 1:17.98 and 9. L. Keimig 1:26.48.

1600m Run: 5. Makenna Grace 8:25.98.

Shot Put: 5. A. Kesinger 29’8” and 9. Bristol Eagle 22’9.5”.

Discus: 5. A. Kesinger 65’9” and 10. B. Eagle 48’7”.

Long Jump: 4. M. Grace 11’9” and 5. A. Drimmel 11’8.5”.

Triple Jump: 6. M. Grace 20’10.5”.