ACCMS track competes at Pleasant Ridge

By Kendra Moppin

Atchison County Community Middle School track and field athletes competed in a meet hosted by Pleasant Ridge on Tuesday, April 22. Results were as follows.

Team Scores

7th Grade Boys: 1. Pleasant Ridge 113, 2. McLouth 76, 3. Everest 70, 4. Oskaloosa 56, 5. ACCMS 52, 6. Valley Falls 26, 7. St. Benedict 25 and 8. Xavier 20.

8th Grade Boys: 1. Pleasant Ridge 114, 2. ACCMS 88, 3. Oskaloosa 87, 4. Everest 66, 5. McLouth 54, 6. Valley Falls 26 and 7. St. Benedict 9.

7th Grade Girls: 1. St. Benedict 97.5, 2. Everest 87, 3. ACCMS 75, 4. Oskaloosa 70, 5. Valley Falls 38.5, 6. McLouth 32, 7. Pleasant Ridge 28 and 8. Xavier 21.

8th Grade Girls: 1. Oskaloosa 88, 2. Pleasant Ridge 81, 3. McLouth 70, 4. Everest 69, 5. Valley Falls 64, 6. St. Benedict 36 and 7. ACCMS 28.

Top individual ACCMS results are listed below.

7th Grade Boys

100m Dash: 4. Wyatt Frederick 15.3 and 11. Ben Oom 20.5

200m Dash: 3. Lance Smith 28.2 and 13. Jack Taliferro 47.2.

400m Dash: 7. W. Frederick 1:21.4 and 8. Bentley Hewitt 1:24.5.

800m Run: 4. Clint Wilson 2:57.6 and 9. B. Hewitt 3:28.0.

3200m Run: 2. C. Wilson 13:17.7.

4x100m Relay: 3. ACCMS (Adam Potts, W. Frederick, C. Wilson and Lance Smith) 1:01.4.

4x200m Relay: 4. ACCMS (B. Oom, Turner Riechart, J. Taliferro and Jayton Schletzbaum) 3:03.4.

SMR 800m: 4. ACCMS (B. Hewitt, Ernie Martin, A. Potts and C. Wilson) 2:31.0.

Shot Put: 5. E. Martin 24’11” and 6. J. Schletzbaum 24’2”.

Discus: 11. T. Riechart 49’2” and 12. J. Schletzbaum 46’11”.

High Jump: 3. L. Smith 4’0”.

Long Jump: 4. W. Frederick 12’3” and 5. L. Smith 11’11”.

8th Grade Boys

100m Dash: 1. Augie Neill 12.4 and 7. Keldon Armstrong 13.9.

200m Dash: 5. Cody Fassnacht 28.4 and 7. Alan Wagner 29.3.

400m Dash: 1. James Gaddis 57.7 and 4. Jaxyn Bratton 1:06.2.

800m Run: 10. Gus Allison 3:07.0 and 12. Brayden Billings 3:17.1.

1600m Run: 10. Zachary Falk 7:01.5 and 12. Colton Howard 7:24.7.

3200m Run: 6. B. Billings 16:21.0 and 7. C. Howard 20:46.9.

100m Hurdles: 2. A. Neill 15.3.

4x100m Relay: 2. ACCMS (J. Bratton, J. Gaddis, C. Fassnacht and A. Neill) 50.9.

4x200m Relay: 2. ACCMS (K. Armstrong, A. Wagner, C. Fassnacht and J. Bratton) 1:50.9.

SMR 800m: 5. ACCMS (Max Miller, G. Allison, K. Armstrong and Z. Falk) 2:14.5.

Shot Put: 4. J. Bratton 34’4” and 5. G. Allison 34’4”.

Discus: 7. M. Miller 78’10” and 9. Mattew Cairo 76’0”.

High Jump: 3. J. Gaddis 5’2” and 7. A. Wagner 4’6”.

Long Jump: 3. A. Neill 15’3” and 8. C. Fassnacht 14’1”.

Triple Jump: 4. J. Gaddis 31’7” and 6. A. Wagner 29’2”.

7th Grade Girls

100m Dash: 5. Kaylee Long 15.6 and 9. Saranda McKee 16.0.

200m Dash: 6. Blake Goodpasture 32.4.

400m Dash: 2. Clara Mckelvey 1:14.6 and 10. Leah Lovain 1:29.5.

800m Run: 3. C. Mckelvey 3:09.0 and 4. Maisie Gilliland 3:14.6.

1600m Run: 2. M. Gilliland 6:52.9 and 3. Aubrey Vanderpool 7:02.6.

100m Hurdles: 7. Abigail Lee 22.4 and 8. L. Lovain 24.7.

4x100m Relay: 4. ACCMS (K. Long, C. Mckelvey, B. Goodpasture and Olivia Handke) 1:01.9.

4x200m Relay: 4. ACCMS (L. Lovain, S. McKee, Nyla Faught and Ella Handke) 2:24.8.

SMR 800m: 4. ACCMS (K. Long, A. Vanderpool, C. Mckelvey and M. Gilliland) 2:28.7.

Shot Put: 2. A. Lee 30’4” and 6. S. McKee 26’8”.

Discus: 3. A. Lee 60’8” and 10. E. Handke 50’8”.

High Jump: 7. L. Lovain 3’8” and 8. K. Long 3’6”.

Long Jump: 5. B. Goodpasture 10’6” and 10. A. Lee 9’2”.

Triple Jump: 1. B. Goodpasture 23’2.5” and 4. Aubrey Vanderpool 21’7.5”.

8th Grade Girls

100m Dash: 6. Allison Drimmel 15.2 and 13. Bristol Eagle 17.5.

200m Dash: 10. A. Drimmel 33.2 and 14. Makenna Grace 38.8.

400m Dash: 5. A. Drimmel 1:19.1 and 10. B. Eagle 1:29.5.

1600m Run: 4. M. Grace 8:18.7.

Shot Put: 2. Annabelle Kesiger 30’9” and 10. B. Eagle 22’10”.

Discus: 6. A. Kesinger 62’7” and 13. B. Eagle 46’8.5”.

Long Jump: 6. A. Drimmel 10’2.5” and 9. Lucy Keimig 9’9”.

Triple Jump: 7. M. Grace 19’10”.