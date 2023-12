ACCHS Wrestling at Fort Scott

The ACCHS Tigers boys wrestling team started off the season on the road at Spring Hill on Friday, Dec. 1 at Fort Scott.

Fort Scott Boys Invitational results for ACCHS were as follows: Guaranteed 6th place

Match #1 Round 2 – ACCHS defeated Blue Valley Southwest 36-32

106 – Caden Magdefrau (Blue Valley Southwest) won by forfeit.

113 – Roy Swaney (ACCHS) over Chase Misterek (Blue Valley Southwest) by fall 5:58.

120 – Wyatt McCulley (Blue Valley Southwest) over Cody Falk (ACCHS) by decision 7-4.

126 – Adler Koontz (ACCHS) won by forfeit.

132 – Evan Falk (ACCHS) over Carter Jareske (Blue Valley Southwest) by fall 3:41.

138 – Kaden Markley (Blue Valley Southwest) over Austin Smith (ACCHS) by sudden victory-1 6-4.

144 – Parker Gillen (Blue Valley Southwest) over Luke Smith (ACCHS) by major dectision 11-2.

150 – Max Bottorff (ACCHS) over Evan Richardson (Blue Valley Southwest) by decision 7-2.

157 – Easton Schletzbaum (ACCHS) over Lucas Skouse (Blue Valley Southwest) by fall 1:30.

165 – Colton Lowe (ACCHS) over Brady Macey (Blue Valley Southwest) by decision 6-4.

175 – Tad Forsyth (Blue Valley Southwest) over Elijah Webb (ACCHS) by major decision 13-1.

190 – Jaelyn Sides (Blue Valley Southwest) over Nick Cairo (ACCHS) by fall 5:06.

215 – Vincent Webb (ACCHS) over Joaquin Capra (Blue Valley Southwest) by fall 1:49.

285 – Mason Watts (Blue Valley Southwest) won by forfeit.

Match #2 Round 3 – ACCHS defeated Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS 61-18

106 – Landon Higgins (Jayhawk Linn) won by forfeit

113 – Landon Higgins (Jayhawk Linn) over Roy Swaney (ACCHS) by fall 2:23.

120 – Cody Falk (ACCHS) won by forfeit.

126 – Adler Koontz (ACCHS) over Alex Lowe (Jayhawk Linn) by major decision 11-1.

132 – Evan Falk (ACCHS) over Kei Davis (Jayhawk Linn) by fall 0:55.

138 – Austin Smith (ACCHS) over Bowen Wade (Jayhawk Linn) by fall 2:00.

144 – Luke Smith (ACCHS) over Brady Felt (Jayhawk Linn) by fall 2:40.

150 – Max Bottorff (ACCHS) over Cooper Johnson (Jayhawk Linn) by fall 1:45.

157 – Easton Schletzbaum (ACCHS) over Andres Flores (Jayhawk Linn) by decision 12-6.

165 – Colton Lowe (ACCHS) over Shane Riggs (Jayhawk Linn) by fall 2:34.

175 – Elijah Webb (ACCHS) over Treyton Poole (Jayhawk Linn) by fall 3:42.

190 – Nick Cairo (ACCHS) over Josh Doan (Jayhawk Linn) by fall 0:54.

215 – Vincent Webb (ACCHS) won by forfeit.

285 – Ethan Ranes (Jayhawk Linn) won by forfeit.

Match #3 Round 4 – ACCHS defeated Fort Scott 66-18.

106 – Mason Mumbower (Fort Scott) won by forfeit.

113 – Roy Swaney (ACCHS) won by forfeit.

120 – Cody Falk (ACCHS) over Gavin Griffiths (Fort Scott) by fall 0:43.

126 – Adler Koontz (ACCHS) over Gavin Miles (Fort Scott) by fall 0:35.

132 – Evan Falk (ACCHS) over Trace Metcalf (Fort Scott) by fall 1:04.

138 - Austin Smith (ACCHS) over Landon McDaniel (Fort Scott) by fall 0:40.

144 – Jasper Allison (Fort Scott) over Luke Smith (ACCHS) by fall 1:42.

150 – Max Bottorff (ACCHS) over Cody Geiger (Fort Scott) by fall 2:43.

157 – Easton Schletzbaum (ACCHS) over Brody Gomez (Fort Scott) by fall 0:09.

165 – Colton Lowe (ACCHS) over Hunter Harrington (Fort Scott) by fall 1:35.

175 – Elijah Webb (ACCHS) over Junior Montenz (Fort Scott) by fall 5:01.

190 – Nick Cairo (ACCHS) won by forfeit.

215 – Vincent Webb (ACCHS) over Ryder Newton (Fort Scott) by fall 2:19.

285 – Jaden Garcia (Fort Scott) won by forfeit.

Match #4 Round 5 – ACCHS defeated Louisburg HS 51-27

106 – Levi Cotter (Louisburg) won by forfeit.

113 – Canaan Clayton (Louisburg) over Roy Swaney (ACCHS) by fall 0:37.

120 – Cody Falk (ACCHS) over Will Showalter (Louisburg) by fall 0:27.

126 – Adler Koontz (ACCHS) over Spencer Mattison (Louisburg) by fall 1:16.

132 – Evan Falk (ACCHS) over J`Lee Collins (Louisburg) by fall 2:41.

138 – Austin Smith (ACCHS) over Tyson Blancarte (Louisburg) by fall 3:24.

144 – Luke Smith (ACCHS) over Mika McKitrick (Louisburg) by fall 3:32.

150 – Max Bottorff (ACCHS) over Traden Noll (Louisburg) by fall 1:04.

157 – Easton Schletzbaum (ACCHS) over Jay McCaskill (Louisburg) by fall 0:34.

165 – Colton Lowe (ACCHS) over Vance Hahn (Louisburg) by decision 5-2.

175 – Elijah Webb (ACCHS) over Elias Pugh (Louisburg) by fall 1:36.

190 – Ashton Moore (Louisburg) over Nick Cairo (ACCHS) by fall 1:19.

215 – Brayden Yoder (Louisburg) over Vincent Webb (ACCHS) by decision 4-3.

285 – Xander Lucas (Louisburg) won by forfeit.