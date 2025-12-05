ACCHS track competes at St. Marys invitational (5/5/25)

By Kendra Moppin

Track and field athletes from Atchison County Community High School traveled to St. Marys on Friday, May 2, to compete in the Ray Kovar invitational track meet. Results were as follows.

Team Scores

Boys: 1. Sabetha 154, 2. Osage City 114, 3. Rock Creek 96, 4. St. Marys 51, 5. Jefferson West 44, 6. Horton 25, 7. Wamego 19, 8. Herington 18, 9. Wabaunsee 11, 10. Northern Heights 10, 11. (tie) ACCHS 5, 11. (tie) Silver Lake 5, 13. Cornerstone 4 and 14. (tie) Doniphan West and Rossville 1.

Girls: 1. Rock Creek 149, 2. Osage City 85, 3. Wabaunsee 70, 4. Doniphan West 68, 5. St. Marys 61, 6. Northern Heights 39, 7. Sabetha 33, 8. ACCHS 16, 9. Wamego 12, 10. Horton 10, 11. Herington 6, 12. Jeff West 5 and 13. Silver Lake 4.

Individual ACCHS results are listed below.

Boys Results

100m Dash: 21. Henry Urban 12.80 and 24. Raul Melara 13.12.

200m Dash: 14. Ben Handke 25.82 and 18. Trevor Sinclair 29.39.

400m Dash: 5. Max Bottorff 55.51 and 11. Colton Lowe 57.95.

800m Run: 25. Jace Gilliland 2:51.46.

1600m Run: 22. J. Gilliland 6:23.22.

4x100m Relay: 7. ACCHS (C. Lowe, M. Bottorff, H. Urban and B. Handke) 46.91.

Javelin: 5. M. Bottorff 138’0” and 19. C. Lowe 96’1”.

Long Jump: 11. B. Handke 17’11.5” and 14. R. Melara 17’1.5”.

Triple Jump: 6. B. Handke 38’10.5” and 17. H. Urban 34’2.5”.

Girls Results

100m Dash: 14. Natasha Noor 14.94 and 15. Kaydeece Fultz 15.00.

200m Dash: 5. Ava Handke 29.29 and 13. N. Noor 32.45.

400m Dash: 11. Addison Potts 1:12.40.

1600m Run: 13. Emily Carlson 7:00.82.

100m Hurdles: 3. A. Handke 18.05.

300m Hurdles: 5. A. Handke 52.63 and 14. E. Carlson 1:04.97.

Shot Put: 13. Kenna Joice 28’6”.

Javelin: 14. K. Joice 80’5” and 20. K. Fultz 56’5”.

Long Jump: 5. A. Potts 14’8.5”.

Triple Jump: 4. A. Potts 32’4.75”.