ACCHS JV track comptes at Osage City invitational (4/29/25)

By Kendra Moppin

Atchison County Community High School’s junior varsity track and field team competed in the Osage City JV invitational track meet on Tuesday, April 29. Results of the meet were as follows.

Team Scores

Boys: 1. Osage City 168, 2. Madison 54, 3. (tie) Lyndon and Santa Fe Trail 49, 5. Wabaunsee 29, 6. Northern Heights 28, 7. ACCHS 26 and 8. Mission Valley 3.

Girls: 1. Osage City 192, 2. Madison 46, 3. Northern Heights 42, 4. ACCHS 41, 5. Santa Fe Trail 36, 6. Northeast Kansas Nighthawks 20, 7. Hartford 16, 8. Lyndon 10 and 9. Wabaunsee 4.

Individual ACCHS results are listed below.

Boys Results

100m Dash: 5. Raul Melara 12.68, 15. Jace Gilliland 13.42 and 17. Trevor Sinclair 13.48.

200m Dash: 4. R. Melara 26.22, 10. J. Gilliland 28.09 and 11. T. Sinclair 28.31.

400m Dash: 2. R. Melara 1:03.10 and 5. J. Gilliland 1:04.33.

Long Jump: 3. R. Melara 17’3”, 7. J. Gilliland 14’11” and 9. T. Sinclair 14’2”.

Triple Jump: 4. T. Sinclair 31’0”.

Girls Results

100m Dash: 1. Avery Handke 14.28, 5. Makayla Crossland 15.10 and 15. Kaylee Kistler 18.73.

200m Dash: 2. A. Handke 30.76 and 6. M. Crossland 32.84.

Long Jump: 2. M. Crossland 12’11”, 4. A. Handke 12’6” and 10. K. Kistler 9’8”.

Triple Jump: 2. A. Handke 28’9”.