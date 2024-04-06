2024 State track results listed

A total of 12 Jackson County athletes brought home medals from the state track tournament held Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, at Wichita.

“We had a good weekend at state track,” Holton Coach Brooks Barta said. “We improved on two school records and our kids were really focused on scoring at the state track meet.”

“I am very appreciative of how our kids represented our school and our program,” Barta continued. “They competed at their very best levels. I am appreciative of the job all our coaches did and that every one of our 60-plus kids were easy to work with all season long. The efforts of all our kids made it an enjoyable season for me.”

Athletes placing in the top eight received medals in their respective events. Two Jackson Heights (Class 2A) boys received medals, with sophomore Kyson Proffitt placing sixth in the 100-meter dash and eighth in the 200-meter dash, while senior Nate Linck closed out his high school career with an eighth-place medal in the 800-meter run event.

Also earning a medal on the boys’ side was Royal Valley freshman Rowan Warton, who placed seventh in the Class 3A high jump event. Holton junior Brayden Peek earned a fourth-place medal in the Class 4A 400-meter dash event and a sixth-place medal in the high jump.

On the girls’ side, five Holton Wildcats brought home medals, including junior Eva Cortes, who secured two medals in the Class 4A 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run events, earning seventh and eighth place, respectively. Holton junior Maya Doney also earned a medal in the 1,600-meter run event, placing eighth.

Holton junior Lauren Shupe earned a medal by placing fourth in the 100-meter hurdles event, and senior Renn Deters placed eighth in the javelin throw.

Holton senior Piper Robinson ended her high school career with a second-place medal in the pole vault event, improving her school record by a whole foot.

Royal Valley junior Samantha Klotz finished eighth in the Class 3A 100-meter dash event.

Jackson Heights senior Dawson Cochren wrapped up her high school career with a third-place medal in the Class 2A discus throw event, while sophomore Chesnea Cochren earned a medal for seventh place in the javelin throw.

More results are listed below.

Class 2A (JHHS) Boys:

100m Dash: 6. K. Proffitt 11.23.

200m Dash: 8. K. Proffitt 24.04.

800m Run: 8. N. Linck 2:02.39.

Discus: 13. Kaden Claycamp 117’1”.

Class 3A (RVHS) Boys:

1600m Run: 15. Dominick Schnider 4:45.56.

High Jump: 7. R. Warton 6’0”.

Pole Vault: 9. Darren Bausch 12’0”, 13. Zach Boyden 11’0”.

Class 4A (HHS) Boys:

400m Dash: 4. B. Peek 49.82.

High Jump: 6. B. Peek 6’0”.

Class 2A (JHHS) Girls:

Shot Put: 12. D. Cochren 34’3.75”.

Discus: 3. D. Cochren 126’7”.

Javelin: 7. C. Cochren 119’4”.

Long Jump: 13. Brynn Shupe 14’3.75”.

Class 3A (RVHS) Girls:

100m Dash: 8. S. Klotz 12.99.

Long Jump: 12. S. Klotz 15’5.5”.

Class 4A (HHS) Girls:

1600m Run: 7. E. Cortes 5:38.92, 8. M. Doney 5:40.49.

3200m Run: 8. E. Cortes 12:15.99.

100m Hurdles: 4. L. Shupe 15.77.

Javelin: 8. R. Deters 124’7”.

Pole Vault: 2. P. Robinson 12’0”.

Long Jump: 10. L. Shupe 16’9”.