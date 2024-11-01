2023-2024 NCAA Football Bowl Games Finals
The NCAA football season ended recently with all the bowl games being completed with the 2023-2024 national championship game with the Michigan Wolverines defeating the Washington Huskies 34-13.
The bowl games and final scores were as follows:
Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023
*Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio def. Georgia Southern 41-21.
*Celebration Bowl: Florida A&M def.. Howard 30-26.
*New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State def. Louisiana 34-31.
*Cure Bowl: Appalachian State def. Miami (Ohio) 13-9.
*New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State def. New Mexico State 37-10.
*LA Bowl: UCLA def. Boise State 35-22.
*Independence Bowl: Texas Tech def. Cal 34-14.
Monday, Dec. 18, 2023
*Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl): Western Kentucky def. Old Dominion 38-35.
Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023
*Frisco Bowl: UTSA def. Marshall 35-17.
Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023
*Boca Raton Bowl: USF def. Syracuse 45-0.
Friday, Dec. 22, 2023
*Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech def. UCF 30-17.
Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023
*Birmingham Bowl: Duke def. Troy 17-10.
*Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois def. Arkansas State 21-19.
*Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force def. James Madison 31-21.
*Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State def. Utah State 45-22.
*68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama def. Eastern Michigan 59-10.
*Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern def Utah 14-7.
*Hawai’i Bowl: Coastal Carolina def. San Jose State 24-14.
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023
*Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota def. Bowling Green 30-24.
*First Responder Bowl: Texas State def. Rice 45-21.
*Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas def. UNLV 49-36.
Wednesday Dec. 27, 2023
*Military Bowl: Virginia Tech def. Tulane 41-20.
*Duke’s Mayo Bowl: West Virginia def. North Carolina 30-10.
*Holiday Bowl: USC def. #15 Louisville 42-28.
*Texas Bowl: #20 Oklahoma State def. Texas A&M 31-23.
Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023
*Fenway Bowl: Boston College def. #24 SMU 23-14.
*Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers def. Miami (Fla.) 31-24.
*Pop-Tarts Bowl: #25 Kansas State def. #18 NC State 28-19.
*Alamo Bowl: #14 Arizona def. #12 Oklahoma 38-24.
Friday, Dec. 29, 2023
*Gator Bowl: #22 Clemson def. Kentucky 38-35.
*Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: #16 Notre Dame def. #19 Oregon State 40-8.
*Liberty Bowl: Memphis def. Iowa State 36-26.
*Cotton Bowl: #9 Missouri def. #7 Ohio State 14-3.
Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023
*Peach Bowl: #11 Ole Miss def. #10 Penn State 38-25.
*Music City Bowl: Maryland def. Auburn 31-13.
*Orange Bowl: #6 Georgia def. #5 Florida State 63-3.
*Arizona Bowl: Wyoming def. Toledo 16-15.
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024
*ReliaQuest Bowl: #13 LSU def. Wisconsin 35-31.
*Citrus Bowl: #21 Tennessee def. #17 Iowa 35-0.
*Fiesta Bowl: #8 Oregon def. #23 Liberty 45-6.
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
#1 Michigan def #4 Alabama 27-20 (OT).
College Football Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl
#2 Washington def. #3 Texas 37-31.
Monday, Jan. 8, 2024
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
#1 Michigan def. #2 Washington 34-13.