2023-2024 NCAA Football Bowl Games Finals

The NCAA football season ended recently with all the bowl games being completed with the 2023-2024 national championship game with the Michigan Wolverines defeating the Washington Huskies 34-13.

The bowl games and final scores were as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

*Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio def. Georgia Southern 41-21.

*Celebration Bowl: Florida A&M def.. Howard 30-26.

*New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State def. Louisiana 34-31.

*Cure Bowl: Appalachian State def. Miami (Ohio) 13-9.

*New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State def. New Mexico State 37-10.

*LA Bowl: UCLA def. Boise State 35-22.

*Independence Bowl: Texas Tech def. Cal 34-14.

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

*Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl): Western Kentucky def. Old Dominion 38-35.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

*Frisco Bowl: UTSA def. Marshall 35-17.

Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

*Boca Raton Bowl: USF def. Syracuse 45-0.

Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

*Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech def. UCF 30-17.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

*Birmingham Bowl: Duke def. Troy 17-10.

*Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois def. Arkansas State 21-19.

*Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force def. James Madison 31-21.

*Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State def. Utah State 45-22.

*68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama def. Eastern Michigan 59-10.

*Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern def Utah 14-7.

*Hawai’i Bowl: Coastal Carolina def. San Jose State 24-14.

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023

*Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota def. Bowling Green 30-24.

*First Responder Bowl: Texas State def. Rice 45-21.

*Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas def. UNLV 49-36.

Wednesday Dec. 27, 2023

*Military Bowl: Virginia Tech def. Tulane 41-20.

*Duke’s Mayo Bowl: West Virginia def. North Carolina 30-10.

*Holiday Bowl: USC def. #15 Louisville 42-28.

*Texas Bowl: #20 Oklahoma State def. Texas A&M 31-23.

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023

*Fenway Bowl: Boston College def. #24 SMU 23-14.

*Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers def. Miami (Fla.) 31-24.

*Pop-Tarts Bowl: #25 Kansas State def. #18 NC State 28-19.

*Alamo Bowl: #14 Arizona def. #12 Oklahoma 38-24.

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023

*Gator Bowl: #22 Clemson def. Kentucky 38-35.

*Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: #16 Notre Dame def. #19 Oregon State 40-8.

*Liberty Bowl: Memphis def. Iowa State 36-26.

*Cotton Bowl: #9 Missouri def. #7 Ohio State 14-3.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

*Peach Bowl: #11 Ole Miss def. #10 Penn State 38-25.

*Music City Bowl: Maryland def. Auburn 31-13.

*Orange Bowl: #6 Georgia def. #5 Florida State 63-3.

*Arizona Bowl: Wyoming def. Toledo 16-15.

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

*ReliaQuest Bowl: #13 LSU def. Wisconsin 35-31.

*Citrus Bowl: #21 Tennessee def. #17 Iowa 35-0.

*Fiesta Bowl: #8 Oregon def. #23 Liberty 45-6.

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

#1 Michigan def #4 Alabama 27-20 (OT).

College Football Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl

#2 Washington def. #3 Texas 37-31.

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

#1 Michigan def. #2 Washington 34-13.