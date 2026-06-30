Zoning regulation change on Square moves forward

A change in Holton’s zoning regulations that would permit single-story building owners on Holton’s Town Square to split their buildings between commercial and residential use has received the Holton Planning Commission’s approval.

But before owners of single-story buildings on the Square start preparing residential spaces at the backs of their buildings, the zoning change has to receive an attorney’s review, then go before the Holton City Commission for consideration and final approval.

During the city planning commission’s meeting on Monday at Holton City Hall, planners gave 5-0 approval to the proposal to change zoning around the Square to allow first-floor residential spaces to be built into the back of single-story buildings that are zoned C-1, or general commercial use specific to the Square, with a special use permit.

The zoning change idea was first brought to planners in December of last year on the premise that allowing the back of the ground floor of all commercial buildings around the Square, including multiple-story buildings, to be remodeled for residential use would alleviate a shortage of available residential spaces in Holton and help building owners with the cost of maintaining their businesses and buildings.

Eventually, the zoning change was limited to single-story buildings on the Square due to the opportunities for residential spaces on the second floors of multiple-story buildings.

Holton Codes Enforcement Officer Jeff Draper said a proposed change in C-1 zoning had been drafted for presentation during Monday’s meeting after planners gave their approval to the zoning change at their April 27 meeting, provided the buildings to be divided into commercial and residential uses retain at least 51 percent of their floor space for commercial use, among other recommended restrictions.

Before the zoning change goes to the city commission for final approval, it must be reviewed by an attorney, and planning commission member Raquel Abernathy recommended that someone other than Holton City Attorney Dennis White conduct that review, since White was one of the early proponents of the zoning change.

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