Zoning recommendations discussed at county meeting

Concerns about recommended amendments to county zoning regulations were expressed by several members of the public during the Jackson County Commission meeting on Monday.

Twelve county residents met with the commissioners to address proposed amendments that were discussed, but not approved, by members of the Jackson County Planning Commission during their meeting last Thursday.

During the planning meeting, members reviewed a document of proposed amendments to current county regulations recommended by the three Jackson County Commissioners.

One of those recommendations included reducing the minimum numbers of tracts for A-1 general agriculture district from 20 acres to three.

An A-1 general agricultural district is “established for the purpose of protecting agricultural land in the county by restricting and regulating the density, coverage and type of land use,” according to the county’s current zoning regulations.

According to the meeting notes from the planning commission meeting, which were provided by Jackson County Appraiser Kate Immenschuh, Jonathan Wimer, planning commission member, said the county should be encouraging development around cities and was concerned that reducing the acreage for A-1 would landlock new homes and create a burden on county resources.

