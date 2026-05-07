Yulich to join HES as assistant principal in 2026-27 year

There will be another new face in the principal’s office at Holton Elementary School next fall, as Jordan Yulich has been announced as the new assistant elementary principal at the school.

Yulich, who has served for 12 years in Shawnee Heights USD 450, where he currently serves as a fifth-grade teacher, will bring more than a decade of elementary education experience to HES, school officials announced. He will be joining the other new face in the HES principal’s office, Erin Morse.

“I am truly excited to be joining the Holton school district,” Yulich said. “After going through the interview process and meeting the staff, it immediately felt like the right place for me. I was drawn to the strong sense of community, the small-town atmosphere and the genuine welcome I received from both staff and community members.”

In a statement issued Wednesday, April 22, Holton Superintendent Trevor Ashcraft emphasized the alignment between Yulich’s educational leadership work and the Holton district’s direction, saying Yulich is “focused on supporting a school environment where expectations are clear, systems are consistent and both students and staff feel supported.”

“He has a strong background in instructional leadership and a clear ability to turn that into practice,” Ashcraft said of Yulich. “Just as important, he leads in a way that helps others to feel included while keeping the focus on what best supports student growth.”

In addition to his teaching duties at Shawnee Heights, Yulich has also served in multiple leadership roles in that district, including his work as an administrator in charge at the elementary and middle school levels, as a member of the district’s building leadership team and as a representative of the Superintendent’s Council.

“I’ve had the opportunity to grow as an educator and collaborate with outstanding colleagues,” Yulich said of his time with the Shawnee Heights district.

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