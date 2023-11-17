Write-ins noted in 2023 general election results

A total of 1,928 registered voters in Jackson County, about 21 percent, turned out for the Nov. 7 election, which included races for school boards and city councils, according to the unofficial results from the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

At the polls, registered voters in Holton USD 336 overwhelmingly favored changing all school board positions to “at-large’’ positions instead of having school board positions designated by geographic boundaries in the district. The vote was 520 “yes’’ to 283 “no.’’

All election results are unofficial until the votes are canvassed.

In the meantime, there were four Holton school board positions on the ballot yesterday. For Position 1, incumbent Rex Frazier received 471 votes to 339 for Brittany DeBarge. Both Frazier and DeBarge currently serve on the board. DeBarge had an address change since the last election, which placed her in the same position race as Frazier.

In the Holton school board Position 2 race, in which there were no declared candidates, a total of 176 write-in votes were cast and will be considered when the votes are canvassed.

In the Holton school board Position 3 race, Jennifer Stous received 686 votes. There were also 28 write-in votes. Stous was appointed to the school board earlier to take the place of board member Shelby Patch, who moved.

In the Holton school board Position 7 race (the position designated as the at-large position, incumbent Dena Swisher received 399 votes to 377 for Brady Black and 44 for Allyson Sanders. There was also one write-in vote in this race.

In the Jackson Heights school board Position 1 race, incumbent David Allen received 347 votes. There were also eight write-in votes.

In the Jackson Heights school board Position 2 race, Kallie Kirk received 245 votes to 130 for Wendie Edwards.

In the Jackson Heights school board Position 3 race, incumbent Neal D. Keeler received 186 votes to 117 for Jordan Smith and 74 for Corey Thomas.

In the Jackson Heights school board Position 7 race (the position designated the at-large position), Michelle Schierling received 224 votes to 160 for Jacob Wareham.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.com account and select “Nov. 8, 2023” under “E-Editions.”