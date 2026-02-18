Wrights purchase Rhino Fitness

Shannon and Robyn Wright of Holton are the new owners of Rhino Fitness in Holton, it has been reported.

The Wrights took over ownership of the facility, which has been open for a decade, from founder Julie Blair in mid-December, according to Shannon Wright, who said he and his wife have “a big vision” for the fitness facility.

“Robyn and I have been coming here for eight-plus years,” Wright said. “We kind of knew the ins and outs of a lot of things here. Julie and I just kind of struck up a conversation, and at the end of the day, Robyn and I decided to take the leap, make a business change and take this place over.”

Rhino Fitness opened in the summer of 2015 at 326 E. Ninth St. in Holton after Blair, who was instrumental in the founding of the Hornet’s Nest Sports Club in Netawaka — now known as Netawaka Family and Fitness Center — split from that facility and opened Rhino Fitness with exercise and weight-training equipment that has been upgraded over the years.

At present, Wright said Blair will continue to be associated with Rhino Fitness as a trainer but is focusing on “one-on-one personal training in Topeka,” where she now lives. Blair will be joined by trainers Andy Beard, Ainoa Garcia and Cassie Rottinghaus at Rhino Fitness in offering training sessions at the facility, it was reported.

Rhino Fitness currently boasts a membership of about 400, and the Wrights said that they will be listening to those members about changes that they would like to see at the facility.

