World Cup expected to bring visitors here

An estimated 650,000 soccer fans from across the world are expected to visit the Kansas City area this summer during the World Cup, and steps are being taken to draw some of those fans here, according to Ashlee York, Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce director.

Kansas City is one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup, with matches being held between June 16 and July 11 at Arrowhead Stadium.

At Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting, York outlined some of the efforts that have been made so far to prepare for the event here.

York recently attended a meeting with Kansas Department of Commerce officials.

“They confirmed that Jackson County is in the ‘heat map’ to see some kind of effect from the World Cup,” York said.

Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence is also serving as a training site and potential base camp for qualifying teams, it was reported.

York said that Chamber and Jackson County Tourism members are updating and adding local retailers, hotels and other tourism information to the Travel Kansas website.

“Listings from this site will be integrated into a map that World Cup guests can use while they are here,” she said.

York said that as she and tourism members receive information on tools or classes to help businesses prepare for the World Cup, it’ll be passed to business owners and community leaders.

