Work set to begin on Heights' addition

Construction on the new building additions at Jackson Heights’ two school buildings is projected to begin on June 1, according to Jackson Heights USD 335 Superintendent Jim Howard.

The USD 335 Board of Education noted the projected start date during a special board meeting held April 21 with representatives from Civium Architects of Topeka, which is working with the district to build the additions, and representatives of BHS Construction of Manhattan, which was hired by the board at its April 13 regular meeting to serve as the project’s “construction manager at-risk.”

The April 21 meeting was held as an informal get-together between Civium, BHS and the board to discuss any updates to the construction plans and, as Civium representative David Heit put it, “make sure we’re all on the same page.” No action was taken during the meeting.

USD 335 patrons approved a $5 million bond issue at the November 2025 general election for construction of two additions, one at the middle and high school with six new classrooms and one at the elementary school with a music room and two new classrooms to accommodate a recent influx of student population the Wetmore area after their school was closed.

Board members noted earlier this year that the additions should be ready for occupation in time for the 2027-28 school year, it was reported.

During the April 21 meeting, Howard noted there were “no major changes” to the construction plans.

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