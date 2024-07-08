Work on historic bridge near Circleville delayed

The replacement of a bridge near 254th and K2 Roads has been stalled by Kansas Historical Society officials who said they believe the bridge has historic value, it has been reported.

During a recent Jackson County Commission meeting, Scott Kieffaber, public works director, reported that the road and bridge department cannot move forward with replacing the bridge, which was built in 1913, without the society’s approval.

The narrow bridge is located just east of Circleville on 254th Road, and Kieffaber said the concrete is “starting to fall apart at the waterline.”

“It’s becoming a safety hazard,” Commissioner Mark Pruett said.

The county completed the engineering process last year to replace the bridge, and as part of that permit process, the information was sent to the Kanas Historical Society for review.

Historical society officials have not given the county approval to replace the bridge because they believe it has historic value, it was reported.

“It’s an old concrete arch bridge,” Kieffaber said.

Kieffaber said he has suggested to society officials several other bridges in the county that could be preserved instead of the one on 254th Road. But each suggestion has been denied, he said.

A new replacement bridge for the one at 254th Road was ordered last year from a company in Nebraska. The county has not picked up the bridge kit or paid for it yet, but funds have been set aside for the project, it was reported.

The bridge at 254th Road is still operational, but it could become a safety issue in the future, Kieffaber said.

