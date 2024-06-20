Whiting Cafe heavily damaged in fire

Rosa Thomas, owner of the Whiting Café, does not plan to reopen the business after it was heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning, June 7.

“I’m taking it as God’s will,” Thomas said of the café, which would have been in business 40 years this August. “I’m glad nobody got hurt.”

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. that day, the café’s security system notified Thomas and staff about the fire, which they reported to 911.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls reporting the fire at the café, which is located at 308 Whiting St.

Fire departments from Whiting, Netawaka, Holton and Horton responded to the fire, along with Jackson County EMS.

Sheriff Morse said that fire crews battled the blaze, bringing the fire under control at 7:23 a.m.

Morse said the “establishment appeared to be a complete loss.”

Thomas said the fire likely started in the attic of the building due to an electrical malfunction and that the fire restarted twice after it had been extinguished.

“I’m thankful for all the fire departments who responded,” Thomas said.

According to county records, the building was built in 1940, and the restaurant and surrounding land was appraised at $16,030 this year.