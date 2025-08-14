Westbound I-70 to close this weekend in Topeka

A temporary closure of westbound I-70 in downtown Topeka is scheduled to occur this weekend while the Kansas Department of Transportation completes pavement patching work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, it was reported.

Conditions permitting, westbound I-70 will be closed to through traffic from 10th Avenue to MacVicar Avenue, beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15. The closure will be in place until work is complete, or no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17.

The 10th Avenue exit will be the last open exit for westbound motorists. Through I-70 traffic will follow signed detours and be routed south to I-470, or north to K-4 to U.S. 24 to U.S. 75. Or drivers can use the local street detour: 10th Avenue to Topeka Boulevard to 6th Avenue to MacVicar Avenue to westbound I-70.

The 1st Street on-ramp to westbound I-70 will remain open throughout the closure.

Additional I-70 closures may occur if further patching work is needed on the viaduct. If necessary, KDOT will work with the City of Topeka to schedule the closure and provide information when available.

Both directions of I-70 will stay reduced to one lane until construction of the viaduct’s replacement is complete. More information about the Polk-Quincy Viaduct (PQV) project can be found at ksdot.gov/I-70-Polk-Quincy.

KDOT urges motorists to stay alert and follow posted signs in all work zones. For current road conditions, visit KanDrive.gov or call 511. For updates on highway projects in northeast Kansas, visit NewsReleases/District1-NortheastKansas.