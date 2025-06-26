Westbound I-70 to close in Topeka this weekend

Westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will temporarily close this weekend while crews make traffic control and lane shift readjustments on the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

Conditions permitting, westbound I-70 will be closed to through traffic from 10th Avenue to MacVicar Avenue, starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 28. The highway will reopen once work is complete, or no later than 4 p.m.

The 10th Avenue exit will be the last open exit for westbound motorists. Through traffic should follow signed detours routing south to I-470, or north to U.S. 75 to U.S. 24 to K-4. Motorists can also use the local street detour: 10th Avenue to Topeka Boulevard to 6th Avenue to MacVicar Avenue to the westbound I-70 on-ramp.

The First Street on-ramp to westbound I-70 will remain open throughout the closure.

Additional I-70 closures may occur if further patching work is needed on the viaduct. If necessary, KDOT will work with the City of Topeka to schedule the closure and provide information when available.

Both directions of I-70 will stay reduced to one lane until construction of the viaduct’s replacement is complete. More information about the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project can be found at ksdot.gov/I-70-Polk-Quincy.

KDOT urges motorists to stay alert and follow posted signs in all work zones. For current road conditions, visit KanDrive.gov or call 511.