Wednesday outage planned for power customers west of Holton

Many Holton electric power customers who live west of the city limits will be subject to a power outage on Wednesday, June 18 for primary voltage conversion work, it has been reported.

Holton City Clerk Michelle Raaf said that weather permitting, the work will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday and continue until power is restored, which is expected to be at about 2 p.m.

Customers will be affected in the following areas:

• Along Kansas Highway 16 west of P Road.

• Along O Road north of K-16.

• Along 238th Road west of O Road.

• Along N Road north and south of K-16.

• Along Necole Road, Westridge Road, M4 Lane and M5 Lane.

• The north side of Banner Creek Reservoir.

For more information, contact Holton City Hall at (785) 364-2721.