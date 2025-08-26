Washburn Tech Invites the Community to Groundbreaking in North Topeka

Washburn University Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) will break ground on the Washburn Tech North campus, home of a new Manufacturing Training Center, at noon on today (Tuesday, Aug. 26) at 2240 NW Tyler. The community is invited to attend the event and view the site, which will expand educational opportunities to power the state’s fastest growing industry.

“Research indicates that nearly 50 percent of all economic growth in Kansas will be in the manufacturing sector,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president, Washburn University. “Through the tremendous support of the State of Kansas and private donors, we are expanding and strengthening existing programs to meet these demands. We are so thrilled to enhance Washburn’s commitment to serving the crucial workforce needs of our local and regional businesses while growing our connection to the northern part of our community.”

Washburn Tech purchased the former Kmart building in North Topeka in December with plans to transform a portion of the 90,000-square-foot building into a state-of-the-art training hub for advanced manufacturing programs. In addition, the site will house the Washburn Tech Business and Industry Center, as well as the Washburn Tech Academy of Cosmetology. Other programs may be added in the future as vacant areas of the structure are refurbished.

Renovations began in spring 2025 and are partially funded by approximately $6.25 million from the State of Kansas, including appropriations funding and a grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). In addition to classroom and lab space, the site offers large, paved parking areas in a busy commercial corridor of North Topeka. The facility will provide innovative training in industrial machine and maintenance technology and will also help to address student wait lists by increasing enrollment capacity and program availability.

“Strong enrollment at Washburn Tech this fall helps to validate the need for the additional space created at Washburn Tech North,” said Scott Smathers, dean, Washburn Tech. “With this new classroom and lab space at Tech North, some spaces at the Huntoon and East Topeka campuses can be opened to further grow programs at those locations as well. Meeting the workforce training needs of our city, region and state continues to be mission critical.”

Washburn Tech plans to begin delivering classes at the North Topeka location in Fall 2026. Washburn Tech will continue to serve students and deliver programs at facilities at 5724 SW Huntoon and 2014 SE Washington St.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to attend this event.

