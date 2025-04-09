Washburn Names Tech Huntoon Campus Following Historic Gift

Topeka, Kan. – Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) is celebrating the naming of its southwest Topeka campus in honor of two longtime Washburn supporters. The campus at 5724 SW Huntoon St. is now the Washburn Tech Bruce and Theresa McPherson Campus, following a $3 million unrestricted gift made by the McPhersons last fall.

The Huntoon campus, built in 1964, was Washburn Tech’s first location and part of the original home of the Northeast Kansas Vocational Technical School serving high schools across the county and eventually becoming Kaw Area Technical School. After the State of Kansas required technical schools to either associate with a higher education institution or become an independent technical college, Kaw Area affiliated with Washburn University in 2008 and became Washburn Tech. It has maintained the Huntoon campus as its primary location and continues to serve students and industry partners through a variety of career and technical programs.

“The investment Bruce and Theresa have made in Washburn Tech’s programs, its students and its future along with their belief in the value of technical education have allowed us to be bold, to innovate and to change lives,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president, Washburn University. “We look forward to preparing even more students to enter the workforce, allowing us to make a greater impact and ensure our community and region have the workforce needed to continue to grow and thrive.”

Following last week’s official groundbreaking ceremony at the new Washburn Tech North facility, Mazachek says the naming of the Washburn Tech campus on Huntoon is just one part of the institution’s vision for the future. She credits Scott Smathers, dean of Washburn Tech, for providing outstanding leadership.

“Dean Smathers strives to ensure that all of our programs and courses are high-quality,” said Mazachek. “We always aim to provide our students with the high-demand, real-world skills they need to earn excellent jobs and have fulfilling careers while being nimble and responsive to workforce demands.”

In addition to this gift to Washburn Tech, the McPhersons have supported a wide array of initiatives at Washburn ranging from scholarships to athletic facilities, in addition to being incredible drivers of legacy giving.

“We are so grateful to Bruce and Theresa for playing such a substantial role in supporting the growth and expansion of Washburn Tech and supporting the workforce for generations to come,” said Marshall Meek, president, Washburn University Alumni Association & Foundation. “Their gift is a clear indicator of their belief in the value of Washburn Tech and its programs and their vital importance to our regional economy and development.”