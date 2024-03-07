Home / News / Walmart hosts grand re-opening

Walmart hosts grand re-opening

Wed, 07/03/2024 - 14:16 holtonadmin

 

Holton Walmart employees performed a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on a newly-remodeled store on Friday morning, June 21. Store employees shown from left to right in the photo above include Catlin Cooper, Robert Basel, Lucas Milne, Ann Knabe, Lora Olson, Lisa Lehmkuhl (with scissors), Nikki Beecham, Samuel Garza, Karma Carlson, Rusty Kahbeah, Remi Twombly, Troy Howard, Katie Cochran, Kristen Simpson, Paul Dibbern, Katie Montgomery, Kelsie Green (with scissors), Hansen, Katelynne Ross and Cecilia Ray.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media