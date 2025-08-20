Walk for Apraxia to be held Sept. 6 in Topeka

The 2025 Topeka Walk for Apraxia will be held on Sept. 6 at Garfield Park and the Garfield Shelter House in Topeka to benefit children with apraxia of speech (CAS), it has been reported. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a ceremony starting at 11 a.m.

Registration is free and open to all members of the community. Come out and join us to celebrate our Apraxia Stars, meet new friends and enjoy fun activities.

Childhood apraxia of speech is a rare motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for an individual to speak. Treatment includes intense speech therapy and sometimes other therapies to help an individual reach their highest communication ability, but there is no cure. Raising awareness is one of the most tangible ways that communities at large can help children with apraxia thrive. Increased collective awareness means that children will be diagnosed faster resulting in better and earlier intervention.

The Walk for Apraxia is the largest community event that celebrates the hard work of our Apraxia Stars, which are children who are diagnosed with CAS. The day includes family-friendly activities, a ceremony and a short, inclusive group walk to raise awareness.

Aly Taylor, an adult with CAS, says, “My experience growing up with Apraxia is very different from what kids experience today, and that’s a beautiful thing. But even as things evolve, the need for awareness, access and connection will always remain. I hope to continue supporting the next generation of families and children so they never have to feel alone in this journey.”

The funds raised through the 2025 Walk for Apraxia benefit Apraxia Kids, the leading nonprofit that works to strengthen the support systems in the lives of children with childhood apraxia of speech. This organization educates both families and speech-language professionals so that children with CAS can reach their highest communication potential through accurate diagnosis and appropriate, timely treatment.

For more information on how you can join the Walk for Apraxia, please visit https://www.apraxia-kids.org/walk-for-apraxia-splash-page/