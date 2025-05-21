Wahwasuck crowned Miss Indian World

Dania Wahwasuck, a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, was crowned Miss Indian World during the recent Gathering of Nations Pow Wow in Albuquerque, N.M., it has been reported.

Wahwasuck, 24, is the daughter of Adriana Tobey and the granddaughter of Karen Wahwasuck and the late Badger Wahwasuck, who once served as the chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Council.

Wahwasuck was selected Miss Indian World among 22 other candidates during the April 25-26 pow wow. She previously attended Royal Valley High School and graduated from Pyramid Lake High School in Nixon, Nev.

“I step into this role with deep gratitude, carrying not only a title but a commitment to serve, represent and uplift our Native communities across Turtle Island,” Wahwasuck said. “As Miss Indian World, my mission is to promote positive representation of Indigenous peoples, uplift and inspire our youth and advocate passionately for education, a tool that empowers us to address the challenges facing our communities. My work is rooted in the core values of kindness and respect, which will continue to guide me as I travel and connect with tribal nations throughout Indian Country.”

She is currently living in Lawrence and attending The University of Kansas where she is pursuing a graduate degree in leadership in diversity and inclusion with an emphasis in Indigenous studies.

The Miss Indian World Pageant takes place annually at the world’s largest Native American pow wow, the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque.

The first Miss Indian World pageant was held in 1984, and since its inception, young Native American women ages 18-25 have traveled from all regions of the continent to represent their tribes and compete for the coveted crown, it was reported.

The pageant gives young Native American women an opportunity to showcase their tribes and cultures while serving as a cultural ambassador of Native Americans by demonstrating the pride and continuance of the diverse cultures of Native people, according to event organizers.

