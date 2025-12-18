Vintage Park In Holton under new ownership

Midwest Health, one of the region’s largest senior living providers, has completed the biggest acquisition in its nearly 50-year history, adding 15 assisted living communities across the state of Kansas, including Vintage Park in Holton, the company announced.

Midwest Health of Topeka is a family-owned and operated senior living network with more than 100 communities across Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri and Illinois.

“This acquisition is a milestone for our company, expanding our footprint in Kansas,” said Brett Klausman, president of Midwest Health. “We’re proud to be headquartered in Topeka and even more proud to grow our presence right here at home. With the help of our financial partner, Capital Federal, we’re supporting Kansas seniors and creating jobs for Kansans. We’re investing in the future of our state while caring for our neighbors.”

Jim Klausman, CEO and co-founder, agreed.

“Midwest Health has always believed that great care starts locally. The services these communities provide are essential — especially in rural areas where both access to health care and jobs are needed,” Klausman said. “With our network of tools and resources, all our communities will continue to provide outstanding support for decades to come. This is the definition of Kansans caring for Kansans, and we are in it for the long haul.”

In addition to Vintage Park in Holton, the newly acquired communities include Vintage Park locations in Atchison, Baldwin City, Gardner, Hiawatha, Lenexa, Louisburg, Osage City, Osawatomie, Ottawa, Paola, Tonganoxie, Wamego and Wichita. Another senior facility in Overland Park was also purchased.

Holton’s Vintage Park, formerly known as The Gran Villas of Holton, opened at 410 Juniper Dr. in 1996 with 19 units. The facility was originally built by Medicalodges Inc. of Coffeyville.

For more information on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Dec. 10, 2025” under “E-Editions.”